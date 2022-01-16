Entertainment
Ricky Gervais wanted the Golden Globes to become a “spectator sport” | Entertainment
Ricky Gervais has turned hosting the Golden Globes into a “spectator sport”.
The 60-year-old comedian has hosted the awards show five times in a decade and Ricky relished the opportunity to poke fun at Hollywood’s rich and famous.
He shared: “I tried to make it a spectator sport when I did it and I’ve done it five times in 10 years. I liked everyone, I think I got better .
“My favorite was the last one, mainly because the first time I did it 10 years ago, people were like, ‘Why is he saying such awful things to these lovely, most important people in the world? ‘ And the world changed, and the fifth time they were like, ‘Yeah, keep it up, give it to them, we’re sick of them, we’re sick of celebrities.'”
This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was not televised due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
But Ricky admits he never planned to watch the show anyway.
He told the ‘Backstage’ podcast: “I’ve only watched awards ceremonies if I’m there; either I win an award or I hand it out. This idea of going home and watching three hours of other people winning a prize, I don’t know…”
Meanwhile, Ricky recently claimed that some people take his comedy too seriously.
The stand-up star also admitted that he would adopt any position to make people laugh.
He explained: “Some people think a joke is the window into a comedian’s true soul. That’s just not true.
“I’ll take any point of view that makes the joke funnier.
“I could pretend to be right-wing. I could pretend to be left-wing. I pretend to be smart and I pretend to be stupid. Anything that makes the joke funny without prejudice.”
Sources
2/ https://www.oleantimesherald.com/lifestyle/entertainment/ricky-gervais-wanted-the-golden-globes-to-become-a-spectator-sport/article_520706c9-1239-5ffc-bf9a-4147d98608a1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022