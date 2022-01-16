INTERVIEW: Dinah Manoff of ‘Grease’ fame writes an uplifting Hollywood tale

Image courtesy of Star Alley Press / Provided by ABC PR with permission.

Accomplished actress Dinah Manoff is remembered for several significant acting roles over the years, including her role as Marty in Fat the film, as well as characters in Child’s play and empty nest, among many others. She is also a Tony Award winner for Neil Simon’s I should be in pictures. Recently, Manoff put his creativity and Hollywood history into a new venture: an original book titled The True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold.

“The project started as a small, small, small, small seed of germ many years ago when Princess Diana was trapped and killed by paparazzi in this tunnel,” Manoff said in a recent phone interview. . “It was the first time as an actress that I saw how dangerous these guys were, that they would do anything to get shot. At the same time that was happening, I was in a series. I was on empty nest at the time. Until then the tabloids had been really harmless, then one day right after my first son was born, a guy showed up… at my front door asking me some very personal questions about the paternity of my child. And because I was a brand new mama, and this brand new mama bear was inside me, I chased it screaming off my property. I felt so violated, and it never left me.

Over the years since that incident, Manoff saw the struggles faced by Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Moore and others, and she began to entertain the idea of ​​a Hollywood actor named Jackie Gold who lived in this world of flashing light bulbs and constant questioning.

“Jackie Gold is a huge, huge movie star, unlike me,” Manoff said with a laugh. “I’ve never been a big movie star, but she’s a huge, huge movie star and tabloid sweetheart. Her boyfriend is peoples Sexist Man Alive, and she tells her story from her hospital bed where she lies in a coma after jumping from a balcony to escape the paparazzi. And so it gave me a place to vent all that outrage that I had and also to tell his story in a funny, offbeat way.

The book started in earnest a few years ago when Manoff was a member of a writers’ workshop. She said that experience taught her how to write a novel properly. Previously, she had dabbled in some screenplays and even adapted one of her father’s books into a play.

“I didn’t go to school,” Manoff said. “I was a juvenile delinquent so I had to really learn my grammar, paragraphing and punctuation. It was quite a learning experience for me. What started many years ago didn’t really end. only materialized in the last few years. I had sent a draft 10 years ago, I guess, to some big, big publishers, and I had, You’re a very good writer, but not our cup of tea. Then, when COVID happened, it kind of coincided with this accident I had. I thought, oh my God, I have to send this novel back, so I tweaked it. And I sent it to some freelance editors, which I had never done, and got two offers, one of which was my fabulous editor and editor.

Many high profile people have scrambled the Jackie Gold book, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Didi Conn and Kristy McNichol. The novel is out in the summer of 2021, and now Manoff can tick off an important item on his to-do list.

“It was beyond exciting for me,” she said, holding the book in her hands. “I don’t have a lot of a to-do list. I did a lot. … I really wanted to do this big job. It’s a story that I really, really wanted to tell, and it used the worst part. deeper inside of me creatively So yeah that was a hell of a time because as an actress I’ve really been trained to never rely on a job until you’re on camera because everything can fall apart at the last moment. It was kind of like that. Even when I had the editor, even when we were setting the date, even when the last draft was finished, I didn’t believe it so much that I didn’t have the book in my hands.

Manoff was quick to point out that Jackie Gold’s story is not her story; however, the character has the voice of Manoff.

“I approach everything with a certain degree of humor because that’s my nature,” she said. “The funniest part of writing was writing scenes of Jackies in the hospital where everyone thinks she can’t hear them because she’s in a coma and can hear everything. what they say. And she comments on everything and says what she wishes she could say back. So I call it serious reading on the beach. It’s entertaining and funny, but there are very serious themes throughout His Jackies seek forgiveness, for his actions and for his mother.

Manoff added, “These are all themes that were so juicy to wrestle with in the book, but I tried to do it in a humorous way, otherwise it takes away the fun.”

By John Soltes / Editor / [email protected]

The True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold by Dinah Manoff is now available from Star Alley Press. Click on here for more information.