Betty White celebration in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday





Here are five ways to show the beloved legend some love on January 17.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person and as an accomplished artist,” film producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement. communicated to CNN. “We are grateful for the many decades of pleasure she has brought to everyone. Betty has always said she was ‘the luckiest on two feet’ to have had a career as long as her. And honestly , we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

The film explores White’s career and follows his daily life, including his job, his friends, and his animal advocacy. Speaking of animals…take “Betty’s LA Zoo Tour”. Guests are invited to honor White’s Legacy by taking Betty’s Los Angeles Zoo Tour or visit the White Rose Memorial Garden to leave a card. The zoo called White in a statement “one of its most ardent supporters and lifelong friends.” “Betty’s LA Zoo Tour” honors White’s contributions with spots throughout the zoo where guests can learn about her connection to specific animals. Watch “Honoring Betty White” on Hallmark The Hallmark Channel will air “Honoring Betty White” on January 17. The programming block is a 40-episode marathon of “The Golden Girls,” followed by an airing of “The Lost Valentine,” starring White. Donate to her favorite animal charities When fans started using social media to look for ways to celebrate White, a campaign was created called the Betty White Challenge, which helps people find organizations that White loved to contribute to. You can also donate directly to the Betty White Wildlife Fund, which White founded in 2010 to help marine life. Watch White Succeed in ‘Saturday Night Live’ The episode of “SNL” hosted by White originally aired on May 8, 2010 and featured musical guest Jay-Z. You can find the full episode on Hulu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/16/entertainment/betty-white-birthday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos