Difference Between Bhangra and Bollywood (With Table) Ask Any Difference





Different cultures exhibit or represent different dance styles. The art of dance has a number of forms like classical, hip hop, contemporary, salsa, freestyle, Bihu, jazz, etc. Besides these dance forms, Bhangra and Bollywood are also very famous. All of these dance forms represent different cultures, traditions and backgrounds. Bhangra vs Bollywood The difference between Bhangra and Bollywood is that the former is a traditional folk dance originating from Punjab (north-west India) while the latter is a mixture of various dance styles (jazz, kathak, hip-hop, brake, ballet, tango, etc.) from northern India. Bhangra is a folk dance which is traditionally celebrated in Punjab and parts of Pakistan with all energy and enthusiasm. It also refers to a style of folk music from Punjab. The dance form or style is mainly celebrated during Vaisakhi (it is called the Sikh New Year festival). The Bollywood dance style or form was originally introduced in Bombay or Mumbai, India. This dance style includes jazz, hip-hop, kathak, bhangra, tango, salsa, etc. Initially, Bollywood dance style was influenced by traditional, classical and folk dance styles but later this dance style started to be influenced by disco. moves. Comparison Table Between Bhangra and Bollywood Compare settings Bhangra Bollywood Origin Bhangra hails from the famous Indian state called Punjab. Bombay (also called Mumbai) is the origin of the Bollywood dance style. Famous places in Bhangra is quite famous in northwestern part of India and northeastern part of Pakistan. Bollywood is popular in Asian countries and the Middle East. Year of establishment Bhangra was originally born in the 1940s. Bollywood was born in the 20th century. Importance Bhangra is a traditional Punjabi folk dance style. Bollywood dance is a mixture or fusion of a number of dance styles or forms. famous dancers Some of the famous bhangra dancers or performers are:

Gurdeep Pandher

Bally Sago

Aman Hayer

Sukhshinder Some of the famous and popular Bollywood dancers or performers are:

Madhuri Dixit

Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan

Remo D What is Bhangra? Bhangra is a Punjabi cultural folk dance form originating from the Sialkot region of Punjab. It was introduced by a number of Muslim and Sikh farmers in the 1940s. The dance is mainly performed in parts of India and Pakistan. The dance is often performed in order to celebrate the harvest festival. The festival is called Vaisakhi (harvest celebration). It is tagged or tagged as Punjab New Year. Bhangra is an important dance that celebrates the welcoming of a new harvest season. Bhangra dancers perform jumps, kicks and leaps with their hands in the air to express their joy and celebrate the event with enthusiasm. The show is set to traditional Punjabi songs called boliyaan and loriyaan. Their energy and enthusiasm remain unmatched. The traditional outfit or costume for the bhangra dance performance is: For men, male dancers wear turbans (bright colors), chaadra and lungis.

For women The dancers wear salwar kameez. The salwar is long loose pants while the kameez is a long colorful shirt. Below is the list of names of famous and talented bhangra dancers/performers: Jassi Premi Jassi

Jasbir Jasi

Sukhshinder Shinda

Jagmohan Kaur

Inderjit Nikku What is Bollywood? Bollywood is a fusion of several dance styles. He mixes jazz, hip-hop, Arabic, contemporary, salsa, tango, kathak, etc. The Bollywood dance style originated in Mumbai in the 30th century. They are usually played in a number of Bollywood movies. The dance is performed by main dancers accompanied by a group of background dancers. Their costumes are different and vary depending on the performance. Their costumes could be one of the following: For women, Bollywood dancers can wear a saree, skirt (long or short), dresses, gowns or ethnic dresses.

For men, Bollywood male entertainers can wrap lungi, dhoti or casual wear. Some of the famous Bollywood dancers are: Hrithik Roshan

Madhuri Dixit

Prabhu Deva

Nora Fathi

Katerina Kaif The Bollywood dance style derives its name from Bombay and Hollywood. It merges classical and western movements together. Initially, the dance style focused more on classical dance steps (such as Kathak and Bharatanatyam), but the focus gradually shifted to western dance moves. Bollywood dances often require performers to change locations and costumes between dance performances. They have a fusion of a number of different cultures. The dance style is often influenced by Western culture. Key Differences Between Bhangra and Bollywood The performers dance in a circle with drums and beat in bhangra whereas in the case of Bollywood, the main dancers dance with a group of background dancers. Bhangra is a folk dance while Bollywood is a fusion of folk dance, western dance and classical dance. Bhangra is performed in various auspicious events and festivals while Bollywood dance is often performed in Bollywood films. Bhangra performers dance to Boliyaan and Punjabi Loriyaan while Bollywood dance performers dance to a number of Bollywood songs. Bhangra was created by Muslim and Sikh farmers while Bollywood was created by Hindus. Conclusion Bhangra and Bollywood are two of the most famous and popular dance styles. They both have great importance in the dance industry. There are a number of well-known artists who are professionals and have mastered the art of Bhangra and Bollywood. Both dance formats feature a very unique style and artistry. Bhangra requires performers to wear traditional Punjabi attire and dance to Punjabi folk music. Bollywood dance costumes range from bodycon dresses to casual outfits to sarees. The main dancers dance along with a few background performers to a number of songs which are played in various Bollywood films. The references https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.4324/9781315096407/bhangra-moves-anjali-gera-roy https://books.google.com/books/about/Is_It_All_About_Hips.html?id=SKKoDwAAQBAJ

