Films that feature young entrepreneurs

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today as National Startup Day, fashion has caught up with social media and people all over the world are going gaga over this new thing. It was long overdue considering the countless startups that keep popping up from time to time. After all, it wouldn’t be a bad move to cheer them up a bit more by designating a specific day for their celebration.

Even in this regard, Bollywood movies are never too far behind. Many films have shown stories of young entrepreneurs creating their own startup and the many ups and downs they face over the years. Here are some of the most popular movies in this category:

‘Guru’

The film follows the rise of the ambitious Gurukant Desai (played by Abhishek Bachchan) as a successful entrepreneur in late 1950s India. Guru marries the lovely Sujata (played by Aishwarya Rai) for her dowry by chance and a bit of deception, only to later learn that he really loves her. Desai rises to prominence, but his business practices leave much to be desired, and soon ethical and moral newspaper tycoon Gupta (played by Mithun Chakraborty) is about to take Desai down. This showdown between what is considered good and what is considered bad in business is the subject of the film.

“Rocket Singh: Seller of the Year”

Harpreet Singh Bedi (played by Ranbir Kapoor) recently graduated, and his grades are a little humbling, but they never stopped him from pursuing an interesting and adventurous profession, and they never will. Harpreet Singh Bedi intends to embark on an exciting career in sales. But his definition of success quickly clashes with what it is actually perceived in the world. This is the story of a young college graduate trying to balance the obnoxious expectations of the world “professional” and the way of his heart – and stumbling upon a goofy method that turned his life and career upside down.

‘Baaja Baaraat Group’

Shruti and Bittoo (played by Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh), two young people from Delhi, start Shaadi Mubarak, a wedding planning company. Their business turns out to be a huge success thanks to the hard work, dedication and honesty they showed while planning their wedding. Soon they become the best wedding planner in Delhi. However, their professional relationship is compromised when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo. The story revolves around whether they would be able to settle their differences and come together for the biggest wedding planning ceremony of their careers or whether their egos would cause their massively successful business to go to the dogs.

Badmaash Company

Karan (played by Shahid Kapoor), a young middle-class college graduate, is devastated when his mother sells her jewelry to fund his father’s hospitalization. Vowing to remedy the situation, he devises a get-rich-quick scheme. By teaming up with some of his best friends, he comes up with some of the wackiest business ideas. Just that these business ideas are all out to either take advantage of loopholes in government policies or trick a big business conglomerate out of their money. However, Karan eventually gets caught and learns his lesson, and finally comes of age. In the end, he manages to use his ingenious ideas once again to legally make a startup that ends up bringing huge profits to the group.

“Bazaar”

