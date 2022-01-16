When Amitabh Bachchan banned the media for boycotting him, refused to meet with journalists | Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema history, if not the biggest. It’s hard to imagine him being banned from media coverage. But it’s something the superstar had to deal with at the height of his stardom.

During the emergency in 1975, a section of the motion picture media boycotted Amitabh Bachchan for his perceived role in the press censorship put in place at that time. In an old, undated video, Amitabh recounts how he in turn banned them from his film sets for several years because I didn’t need to say anything apart from what I said to him. ‘screen.

In a throwback video, Amitabh shares how the ban on him came about. “Whenever someone enters public life, the media and the press are after them, which is not a problem. In 1975, when an emergency was declared in the country, film journalists mistakenly thought that the press censorship that accompanied the emergency was my doing They “This man is close to Indira Gandhi and he is involved in press censorship and that is why we need to ban Amitabh Bachchan” . They stopped writing about me and printing my pictures. In fact, if I was in a movie and they had to mention the star cast, they would put a comma in place of my name,” he said. he declares.

The actor then added that in response, he banned the media from entering his film sets and refused to give interviews for years. He recalls, “I felt that if the press had the freedom to ban me, then I should have the freedom to ban them too. This is the reason why every time I was filming or journalists wanted to meet me, I refused. 15 years.”

Read also : Salman Khan blushes as Amitabh Bachchan advises him to get married. look

According to Amitabh, this ban was lifted after he entered politics because there he needed the media to reach the public. Amitabh contested and won the Lok Sabha election in Allahabad in 1984 and served three years as an MP. He finally resigned in 1987.