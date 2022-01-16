‘Scream’ movie dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ with $35 million opening – The Hollywood Reporter





Scream wins Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday long weekend at the box office with an anticipated four-day gross of $35 million, enough to dethrone Spider-Man: No Coming Home. It’s also good enough to revive the classic slasher franchise for Paramount and Spyglass, who have teamed up on the reboot. ScreamGross revenue for the domestic three-day weekend is estimated at $30.6 million, a strong performance considering the omicron variant and a further increase in COVID-19 cases. Abroad, Scream grossed $18 million in 50 markets. The UK led with $3.4 million. The film has younger moviegoers – who have been the most inclined to return to the cinema – to thank for its performance. Men led all ticket buyers, although many women also attended (53% vs. 47%). A notable 67% of all ticket buyers were between the ages of 18 and 34. Scream played best in the US West, South and Northeast while slightly under-indexing in the Midwest and Southeast. With theaters closing in Ontario and Quebec, Canada got a very low market share of 1.5% out of 3% of total locations. Scream opens more than 25 years after the late Wes Craven’s original film hit the big screen. The new film is the fifth title in the series and a direct sequel to 2011. Cry 4. It is the first not to be directed by Craven. The public gave the news Scream a B+ CinemaScore, a good mark for a slasher photo. It also attracted strong releases. Matt Bettinello-Olpin and Tyler Gillett share executive duties. This time the Scream The team sees franchise stalwarts Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, along with Marley Shelton, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Heather Matarazzo and Roger L. Jackson, reprising their roles, while newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera , Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid. Scream follows a new masked Ghostface killer who pursues a group of teenagers trying to learn more about the town’s past. Spider-Man: No Coming Home fell to No. 2 in its fifth weekend with an estimated four-day haul of $26 million, including $20.8 million for the three days. On Monday, the blockbuster will become one of only four films to cross the $700 million mark at the domestic box office as it hits $703.9 million. And it surpassed $900 million internationally to end Sunday with an astonishing global haul of $1.62 billion. Universal took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the National Weekend Chart with Illumination Sing 2 and female action spy photo The 355. Sing 2 set to gross $11 million for the four-day weekend and $8.3 million for the three-day as it tops the $200 million mark worldwide for a worldwide total of over $216 million dollars until Sunday only. The 355 continued to wrestle in its second weekend, earning a projected $2.8 million for all four days, including $2.3 million for all three days. The film’s domestic total is just under $10 million. The king’s man, from 20th Century and Disney, rounded out the top five with an estimated $3 million four-day vacation for a worldwide total of $92 million. More soon.

