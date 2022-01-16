1883 actor Eric Nelsen explains why episode 5 had to end this way for Ennis

NOTE: This article contains spoilers for 1883 Episode 5 “Fangs of Freedom.”

the 1883 and Yellowstone The creator said it “had to be like this,” according to actor Eric Nelsen, even though the latest storyline is breaking fans’ hearts.

Yes 1883 viewers didn’t already know life on the track was dangerous, Episode 5 showed just how unforgiving it can be. Ennis, the new love of Elsa Dutton’s life, finally broke her heart through no fault of hers at the end of the episode.

Nelsen, who plays Ennis in 1883, spoke to Newsweek about his character arc and his heroic death.

Ennis became a fan favorite during his short stint on Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff, and Nelsen admits he’s been forced to lie to the show’s viewers for weeks now.

“I’ve had people reach out to me and say, ‘There’s always twists and turns and I’m praying you’re not part of it’ and ‘oh, I’m just praying you don’t die. . You are my favorite character. And every time I read this, a part of me crumbles because I know what’s going to happen,” Nelsen said. Newsweek.

At a time when “men were men,” Ennis stood out as a cowboy with a softer side, which endeared him to Elsa (Isabel May) and the public.

“I saw Ennis as an outlet to go against the grain of the show a bit,” he said. “We live in this extremely dark and gritty world in 1883 and Ennis is this little beacon of light who can pop up and make the audience smile, but at the same time he’s also a badass cowboy.”

As sad as it sounds, that beacon of light has now gone out as Ennis was shot in episode 5 of 1883. His last words to James Dutton were “I loved him”.

Unaware that his own stint on the show would be so short, Nelsen admits he confronted creator Taylor Sheridan when he found out about his character’s demise.

“Once I read all the scripts, I ran up to Taylor and was like, ‘Why? Why? We’re supporting this couple and finally getting them there, and then it all falls apart.’

Sharing Sheridan’s response, Nelsen said: “And he’s like, ‘you’ll see. Keep reading. It has to happen that way.’

“So for Elsa’s journey, it’s a complete turning point in the story, and it sends her on a path where she wouldn’t otherwise go, and that’s crucial for the character.”

Nelsen continued, “So that makes a lot of sense and you’ll see as the rest of the episodes unfold that, for Elsa, it had to go that way.”

While Ennis’ time on the show may be over, Nelsen is still grateful to have been cast by Sheridan in this fan-favorite role.

“When Taylor launches casting, he says he’s really looking for the soul of the character in his actors. We did some development, but I developed Ennis almost entirely on my own and brought it to Taylor and he loved everything. He really let me run with it, which was a gift.”

Nelsen can take away many new skills from his time as Ennis on 1883, thanks to the cowboy boot camp the cast attended before filming. Nelsen admits his cowboy credentials were “about 5/10” when he arrived, but he left “about 11/10” with honed riding skills and the ability to rope cattle.

The camp was so immersive that the cast also received period food, which Nelsen says helped make the on-screen world so believable.

Eager to work in Sheridan’s expanding television universe again, Nelsen says he’d be ready for anything the showrunner asks him to do. “I told Taylor that there would never be a role, role or character that he would call me for and say ‘no’ to. Working with him has been a dream.”

Nelsen starred in some Dodge Ram commercials with Yellowstone actor Jefferson White recently, which had the fanbase whispering.

“Some fans have come up with these theories that I’m Jimmy’s great-great-grandfather and that’s why they’re associating us in these ads, and it later turns out that we’re actually related in some way. one way or another,” Nelsen added. “Maybe it will show somewhere? But it’s a completely fan-made idea but it was cool. I like it.”

1883 will continue without Ennis and Eric Nelsen in Episode 6 which airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 23.