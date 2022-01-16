US surpasses 850,000 total deaths from COVID-19, 800,000 daily cases

1/5

The United States surpassed 850,000 COVID-19 deaths while reporting a seven-day average of more than 800,000 daily new cases nationwide, data from Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture

Jan. 16 (UPI) – The United States surpassed 850,000 COVID-19 deaths just a month after reporting 800,000 virus-related deaths, according to data released Sunday. Data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 850,247 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic with 65,404,580 infections with a seven-day average of more than 800,000 daily new cases nationwide amid the presence of the Omicron variant.

Reports of infections have increased by about 400% in the past two weeks in Alaska with 1,888 new daily cases at 258 per 100,000 people, Oregon at 7,670 new daily cases and 182 per 100,000 and the Utah reporting 9,759 daily cases at 304 per 100,000, according to data from The New York Times.

Florida over the weekend topped 5 million total infections with 5,0451,918, trailing only Texas at 5,522,176 and California at 6,416,171, according to CDC and state reports. In the most recent daily data, Florida added 49,339 on Saturday, California 119,264 on Friday and Texas 50,151. New York added 51,264 and is fourth at 4,507,344.

A total of 156,874 inpatient beds in more than 6,000 hospitals nationwide are being used for COVID-19 patients, accounting for 20.44 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Human Services. A day earlier, it was a record 158,263 with 10 other hospitals reporting.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he was sending more than 100 military medical personnel to overcrowded hospitals in six states — Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island — to help with the climb in power.

United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday told CNN State of the Union that if New York, which reported a 47% drop in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and other parts of the Northeast begin to see plateaus and declines in COVID-19 cases “the entire country does not ‘not keeping pace’ creating a challenge for health officials.

“The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next few days,” Murthy said. “The next few weeks will be difficult.”

Murthy urged Americans to get vaccinated and given a booster shot to protect against the virus, recounting ABC News’ This week these data show 75% to 85% protection against symptomatic infection in boosted individuals.

“That means there’s about a 20% possibility in terms of positive cases despite being…vaccinated compared to an unvaccinated population,” he said. “But, keep in mind, it still shows very strong overall efficacy against the prevention of symptomatic disease.”

From Saturday, 248,707,432 people, or 74.9% of the US population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 208,995,438, or 62.9% of the population, have completed their vaccination regimen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data. Of those who completed their vaccination sequence, 38.1% received an additional booster.

Demand for tests has increased since Omicron’s arrival, and the Biden administration announced on Monday that it had issued guidelines requiring private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests on sale. free per month.

On Friday, the White House said a new website — COVIDTest.gov – will go live on Wednesday, allowing Americans to order up to four at-home tests per household after Biden pledged to make 500 million tests available to Americans for free and announced on Thursday that he plans to order 500 million additional tests.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan criticized the speed with which the White House rolled out the tests, saying CBS News’ Confront the Nation that “so far we haven’t seen any” as the state has acquired its own tests.

“Now it looks like, rather than producing more of these rapid tests, the federal government is just buying the ones we’ve already contracted for,” Hogan said. “You know, so now we’re kind of hijacking the tests that we had already planned for and now we’re asking some of these vendors to tell us they don’t have the rapid tests anymore.”

Murthy said the administration had seen “more than eight times as many tests” between January and December 2021, but added that it was still struggling to keep pace with the demand caused by the Omicron surge.

“The challenge was that Omicron created an extraordinary increase in demand, even beyond the incredible increase in supply that we had purchased and secured in 2021,” he said. “So we need to close that gap and that’s exactly what we’ve done. That’s what we plan to continue to do.”

Murthy also touted the availability of COVID-19 therapies, including antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck as well as three intravenous drugs as essential tools in the fight against the virus alongside vaccination and testing.

“You put it all together and that’s where you see we have more supply in January than we’ve had in any other month,” Murthy said. “But we don’t stop there. We continue to increase our supply month by month, so that we can get these drugs to sick, high-risk people and ultimately save their lives.”