Andrew Garfield Best Behind The Scenes Moments





Andrew Garfield really loved being Spider-Man. 1. First, when Andrew Garfield visited a London charity called The city of children dressed up as Spider-Man and played basketball with a bunch of kids. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony

3. And then when he explained how to play Jonathan Larson in Tick, tick… Boom! allowed him to honor his mother and begin to heal. 4. When Andrew and Ryan Reynolds were both nominated for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and they kissed after Ryan Gosling won. NBC

Blake Lively laughing hysterically right next to them is perfect. 5. And then when Andrew kissed Stephen Colbert after talking about the Golden Globes kiss and saying he was comfortable kissing men. 6. When he bumped into Tom Holland at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party and hugged him because it was literally like finding his little brother. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ



8. When Andrew was so excited to attend San Diego Comic-Con to The Amazing Spider-Man that he dressed up as Spider-Man and pretended to be a fan while asking a question. 9. And then he talked about why he admired Spider-Man growing up and how honored he was to play the character on screen. ten. When he talked about his favorite Halloween costume, which was a Spider-Man costume his mom made him. 11. When he talked about Emma Stone cast as Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man and described it as an “espresso shot”. 12. When he read a bunch of tweets about himself and just couldn’t take the compliments, but also the violence. 13. And then when he got on a philosophical tangent about where the word “sexy” came from and it was just Andrew Garfield. 14. When Andrew and Emma Stone used being spotted by paparazzi as a chance to highlight important organizations that deserve more attention than they do. Ignat/GC Images/Getty Images

15. When he said his first job was at a Starbucks in London, and he hoped it would fulfill a John Hughes movie fantasy he had. 16. When Andrew booked his first acting job in Hollywood and decided to celebrate by getting drunk, being invited to Prince’s Golden Globes afterparty, and then puking in his bathroom. 17. When Andrew and Emma Stone filmed a kiss from Spider-Man on saturday night live and it was just hilarious. 18. When he revealed he knew how everyone had literally fancast him as young Remus Lupin from Harry Potter for years and he loves it. I put it side by side here, for scientific purposes. Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Warner Bros./Everett Collection



19. When he told the story of his first kiss, which involved going to a house party at age 13 and dating several girls in one night before his mother came to pick him up. 20. When Emma Stone was trying to come up with a question on the spot to ask Andrew and he couldn’t stop laughing. 21. When Andrew found out he was talking in his sleep, so he recorded himself and then played it for everyone when he visited The Late Late Show with James Corden. 22. When it crashed at Emma Stone saturday night live monologue to tell Andy Samberg that he is not related to Garfield the cat. 23. When he adorably wore blue pipe cleaner glasses while attending the orphans of the world annual gala. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The glasses pay homage to the CEO and founder of WWO, Dr. Jane Aronson.

24. When Andrew excited his older brother, who is a doctor and has worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. 25. When he shared this personal note after being nominated for a SAG Award for his performance in Tick, tick… Boom! @tickticboom / Via Twitter: @tickticboom

26. When Andrew and Jamie Doran talked about their first move to LA and spending time together alongside Eddie Redmayne and Robert Pattinson. 27. And finally, when he did a back somersault on Ellen's show and Ellen DeGeneres donated $30,000 to breast cancer research because of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeed.com/noradominick/andrew-garfield-best-behind-the-scenes-moments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

