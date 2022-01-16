Entertainment
For example, did you know that the average Single relationship never reaches the 4 month mark after the end of the show? Or than the average Single star is half a decade older than the average competitor? Here are the conclusions.
The representation of people of color on The single personincreased from 0% to 63%.
Diversity issues have become a public relations nightmare The single person frankness, and that is understandable. As this graph shows, only 20% of people The single person since 2010 are on average people of color. In fact, season 15 had exactly no people of color. But producers have swore to do better, and 63% of people were POC in season 25, more than double the representation of the previous season.
Composite images of the singles and their winners show how white the franchise has been.
Speaking of the #BachelorSoWhite controversy, check out these composite images of singles and winners from the past 12 seasons.
Singles are about five years older than their competitors, on average.
This age gap isn’t at cradle level, thankfully, but it still raises questions about ageism like in, where are all the women closer to baccalaureate age?
The single person is most popular in Minnesota and Utah.
Single the producers better not talk about the flyover states, given that residents of Minnesota and Utah Google the show more per capita than residents of other US states. (Meanwhile, Nevadans, New Mexicans and Alaskans care no less about the show, it seems.)
Teachers and real estate agents are the most common professions among Single competitors.
Other common professions are nurses, models and students. At the bottom of the list are undoubtedly the Jumbotron operator (Season 17 Paige Vigil), the manscaper (Season 15 Raichel Goodyear),
chicken enthusiast (Season 20 Tiara Soleim) and queen (Season 25 Victoria Larson).
People have spoken about the good reasons 65 times now.
Hey, my person, can I steal from you? I’m head over heels and falling in love with you, but only if you’re here for the right reasons. Yes, these are all Single cliches at this point, uttered dozens of times on the show over the past 12 years. (See also: The Bachelorette Season 17 contestants rap video For the right reasons.)
And finally, the average Single the relationship lasts three months and 16 days after the airing of the season finale.
Researchers also report that 40% of Single the winners never even receive a marriage proposal. Oh romance!
