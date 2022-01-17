Tanushree Dutta upset over her Wikipedia profile description









New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Actor Tanushree Dutta has expressed her displeasure with her Wikipedia profile description and she is unable to edit it.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the actor shared how the profile only describes her as an “Indian model”.

She wrote, “Hey guys…there’s something that’s been bothering me for a while. This is my Wikipedia profile. So there’s a lot of things mistaking me and just calling me a” Indian model” and which diminishes my references. I tried to change but it always comes back to the same thing.”

She detailed her accomplishments and expressed her dissatisfaction with her profile. “I’m a Miss India Universe and Bollywood actress/star so I don’t know why it says ‘Indian Model’. It’s the first thing people check when they google a public figure for the work/the rewards etc. do so much in one lifetime that I can’t even have a simple, uplifting, accurate Wikipedia presentation,” she wrote.

She concluded by asking if anyone could help her fix it.

She wrote, “Maybe the scriptures are right and my rewards and recognition will be in heaven after all. Either way, I’ve given up losing my shit with this kind of weird stuff cause it looks like there’s not much I can do about it! If anyone can please help…by the way…I think great and amazing things are going to happen to me in 2022…”

The actor, who led India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, had to quit the film industry in India after the alleged harassment incident post she tried to settle in the US.

Meanwhile, according to his Instagram posts, the actor may be making his Bollywood comeback soon. (ANI)

