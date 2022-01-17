William Levy, the actor of ‘Coffee with the aroma of a woman’ who attracts all eyes

feminine scented coffee became the revelation series of the season and its main male role, William Levy, in the most wanted man of the moment. The actor who plays Sebastián in the Colombian telenovela is 41 years old, of Cuban origin and his physical attractiveness opened the doors to the world of fashion and advertising for him years ago. As long as, among his most outstanding works there is even a music video with Jennifer López. On a personal level, William Levy is happy married to actress Elizabeth Gutierrez, with whom he has two children that he usually brags about in his profiles.

SEE THE GALLERY





– Beyond Can Yaman or Kerem Bürsin: the Turkish leaders who stole our hearts this year

The life of William Levy could well be the plot of one of the soap operas in which he plays. He was born in Cuba in 1980, where he was raised by his mother and maternal grandfather, after his father abandoned him. He belonged to a very modest family, so much so that he himself referred on more than one occasion to the hardships he went through as a child. A situation that led to emigrate to the United States when I was 15, thanks to the political asylum provided by his father-in-law.

From that moment he began to stand out as a baseball player, sport of which he is a big fan, and it is thanks to this that he obtained a scholarship to study business administration at university. However, the fashion world crossed her path. He dropped out of school and started working as an image for different brands until he decides to try his luck on television with realities What temptation island Yes Protagonist of the novel 2. It was precisely during his participation in this last show in 2002 where he met his current wife, with which he will pass through the altar a year later.

SEE THE GALLERY





– They look alike? Find out which two actors will play Miguel Bosé in the series about the singer

William Levy: soap operas, fashion and a video with Jennifer López

William Levy’s soap opera career took off completely in the early 2000s. He participated in series such as Never forget you, my life is you, cornered, beware of the angel the female killers. After a break of seven years, he returned to the world of soap operas with the recording of redo from feminine scented coffee, the version that is currently airing on Netflix, and judging by the results, the decision was completely correct because the telenovela is already among the most viewed titles on the platform in Spain and Latin America.

It is by taking advantage of his success in various Latin productions that his image has established itself in the world of advertising and William Levy has starred in all kinds of campaigns, including for companies such as Dolce & Gabbana, and was named “the sexiest man of 2012” according to the magazine people in spanish. Moreover, among his most notorious works is the Jennifer Lopez song music video I am in you. A clip that catapulted his popularity, not only because of the suggestive images of him that appeared in the video, but also because the rumor that there had been an affair between Jennifer Lopez and him quickly spread. Something that both denied, since both were married, the singer at the time with Marc Anthony.

SEE THE GALLERY





Beyond advertising and television, William Levy has also found success on the big screen. In 2014 made his Hollywood debut in the movie single mothers club, a title followed by others such as Intoxicated with Sharon Leal or the last tape of the saga resident Evil with Milla Jovovich. Until 2021, his name again resounded strongly internationally thanks to Coffee with a feminine scent.

The most personal side of William Levy

The family is the fundamental pillar of his life, as he says himself on many occasions, and it is common to see him supporting all the projects of his children Christopher Alexander and Kailey. Moreover, his marriage to Elizabeth Gutiérrez is one of the most stable in the celebrity universe after nearly two decades of marriage and despite the rumors of a crisis that have accompanied them over the years. On the other hand, his commitment to caring for others is not limited only to his family, but also William Levy also sponsored a total of 36 children through the Mexican foundation. A kilo of help.

SEE THE GALLERY







Out of curiosity, his great passion in addition to his family is cars. Specifically, luxury sports cars. His hobby is such that his collection includes models such as a Lamborghini Aventador or a Rolls-Royce worth 300,000 euros.

– Love knocked at your door! : Turkish actors who started a romantic relationship in 2021

– ‘Red Queen’, Juan Gómez-Jurado’s ‘best seller’, will be a series on Amazon







To find out what’s most relevant on hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.