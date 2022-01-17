Hc allows actor rescued from hotel to return home from shelter | Bombay News





Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a June 29 Metropolitan Magistrate’s order and ordered the release of a 25-year-old woman, model and actress, from a rescue home where she had been held since a raid of June 2021 on a hotel in Andheri where three women were rescued under the provisions of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

Her father had petitioned HC for her release, claiming she was a victim and had called the hotel for a selection audition for a magazine cover photo shoot.

Her lawyer, Ashley Cusher, said she was 25, had never engaged in immoral activity and was suspected of being falsely implicated. She wishes to return home, he said, and Judge Revati Mohite Dere observed that she is competent and capable of looking after herself.

Shehzad Naqvi, the shelter’s lawyer, said he had no objection to her being handed over to her father.

The magistrate had sent her to the refuge to be taken care of because she had then proven to be unwell, said the NGO.

Prosecutor Veera Shinde filed a report dated Jan. 12 from the Rescue Foundation Rehabilitation Center, before the HC during the videoconference hearing. The report says the father can take his daughter home and must give her all the necessary medical care.

The HC said all three women denied being lured into prostitution. Judge Mohite-Dere, citing an earlier judgment in which HC held that the fundamental rights of adult victims to move to a place of their choice must be taken into account and that they cannot be subjected to detention contrary to their will, rescinded the magistrate’s order and ordered him released immediately.

HC has also been informed that two other victims who were similarly rescued have already been released.

