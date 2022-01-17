TV Review – The Hollywood Reporter

By the time how I Met Your Mother stumbled across the finish line after nine seasons in 2014, he seemed to have surpassed himself. Its once-young protagonists were pushing 40s. The multi-camera format, already losing popularity in its early days, had fallen even further out of favor. And her romance had been extended long past the point of patience for many viewers (this one included), culminating in a finale that only seemed to confirm that the series should have ended much sooner.

When first premiered in 2005, however, it felt like a breath of fresh air – a worthy Friends successor with a believable understanding of young adult life in New York and characters that felt fully formed almost from the jump. Hulu sequel, how i met your father, attempts to recreate some of that early spark for 2022, and in some superficial aspects, it succeeds. But in the way that matters most, it so far feels like a pale imitation.

“How I Met Your Father” The essential

A game cast struggles to overcome lukewarm jokes.

Broadcasting date : Tuesday, January 18

To throw: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma

Executive producers: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger



HIMYF borrows the same basic structure and many plot beats from the original. This time, Kim Cattrall plays narrator Sophie, who in 2050 regales her child with stories of her love life in 2022, where she is played by Hilary Duff. Sophie, like Ted Mosby before her, is a hopeless romantic, eager to reunite with The One and settle down. And where there’s a Ted, of course, there’s a Robin. Here, it’s Jesse by Chris Powell, a cynical skeptic about marriage but who seems charmed in spite of himself by Sophie’s seriousness.

HIMYF‘s pilot, as HIMYM‘s, involves both a proposal — Jesse’s best friend Sid (Suraj Sharma) pops the question to his longtime girlfriend Hannah (Ashley Reyes) — and a crowded cab ride to the ultimate grand romantic gesture. Although HIMYFthe narrative link of HIMYM is tenuous (and, according to its marketing team, a spoiler), everything from the tenor of its performances to the comfort of its settings fits perfectly into the universe mapped out by its predecessor.

But if the old episodes of HIMYM craving for comfort food in 2022, HIMYF looks less like an updated recipe than Trader Joe’s pre-packaged version. It’s good enough to pass in a pinch, but not good enough to outperform the real deal. The most obvious benefit of the new series is Duff, who seems born to be a romantic comedy queen. Her delicate balance of starry eyes and earth keeps Sophie on this side of the relationship, even as she sighs after 87 consecutive failed first dates that the following her first date will be when she meets the man she will spend the rest of her life with. (Forget what such a grueling toll means for her emotional state, how does she find the time?)

The cast around Duff is also a game, especially Tom Ainsley as Charlie, an upper-crust British himbo so aggressively clueless he has to be reminded not to use “poor” as a name, but so basically kind. that he will walk all the way to Jersey to get bagels. In the spirit of the times, the whole is much more diversified; the core sextet is rounded out by Sophie’s Mexican American best friend Valentina (Francia Raísa) and Jesse’s Vietnamese adoptive sister Ellen (Tien Tran, playing perhaps the most intriguing and quirky character of the bunch). Meanwhile, the shaming of the mid-teens slut has been thrown out in favor of Valentina and Sophie admiring Jane Fonda for “crushing the dick”.

However, these performers can’t do much with the lukewarm comments they receive on topics as clean as Tinder, Grindr, FOMO and viral “fail” videos, and with characterizations that become too familiar, too bland or , in Sid’s case, both. The vivacious personalities, crackling chemistry, and memorable one-liners that mark a great hangout show have eluded them so far, though the show does offer glimpses of hope here and there that it might yet grow within them.

Notably, these moments tend to show up in storylines centered around his platonic relationships. Of all the fairy tales offered by HIMYF — and there are many, including Valentina and Charlie who get “Meghan Markled” by her disapproving parents — its most alluring might be how easily its characters make new friends as adults. In HIMYF, it only takes an Uber trip for Sophie to meet Jesse and a phone confusion for their groups of friends to become inextricably linked.

From there, the staggered chords follow one another. Posh Charlie strikes up an unexpected bond with regular guy Sid over wall paint colors, among other things, and an adorably awkward one with Ellen over their shared status as newcomers to town. Sid grows closer to “cool friend” Valentina when he enlists her expertise in sex toys for his long-distance relationship. The most compelling dynamic that emerges from the first four episodes isn’t the predictable will between Jesse and Sophie, but the frayed bond between Jesse and Ellen, siblings torn apart in childhood by their parents’ divorce.

But romantic destiny is never far away HIMYFthe mind ; it’s baked right into the premise. It doesn’t take a flash-forward to 2050 to notice that even as Sophie embarks on what she hopes will be “the first chapter of my next great love story,” the spectacle around her feels too stuck at try to replicate the nostalgic pleasures of a relic of the past. HIMYF would do well to take the sage advice of its own narrator and work harder to live in the moment.