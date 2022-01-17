Entertainment
16-year-old pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer found dead
Tragedy hit the world of reality TV.
Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in season five of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, has died aged 26.
No cause of death has been announced and very few details are publicly available at this time.
The tragic news of Cashmyers’ passing was shared by his mother-in-law, Jessica Cashmyer, via a post written on the Facebook account of Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordans’ father.
My beloved eldest daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26, wrote Jessica Cashmyer on Facebook.
Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should have to deal with the loss of a child, ever.
“Please keep my family in your prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.
The former reality TV star’s death comes just seven months after she gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Lyla.
She is also the mother of Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor with her ex-boyfriend Derek Taylor, with whom she appeared in 2014 in the aforementioned season 16 and pregnant.
The then-couple’s episode documented the young mother’s desperate struggles with unemployment, homelessness and family denial as her parents did not approve of her relationship with Taylor.
At one point, the young parent temporarily ceded custody to Taylor’s mother in 2015.
Cashmyer, unfortunately, was probably best known for what happened in her life. after she left the small screen.
She was arrested for drug possession in 2017, for example, and also battled mental health issues.
Jordan reportedly tried his hand at escorting and found other unsavory ways to make money at different times over the past few years.
However, in January 2021, Cashmyer shared photos from a party she and her friends threw to celebrate one year of sobriety.
Shortly after, however, Cashmyer’s boyfriend and Lyla’s father died.
“Last night I got a call that no parent wants,” read a post shared on the Facebook page of Jordan’s own father, Dennis Cashmeyer, Jr., which also included a black-and-white photo of Jordan.
“My beloved eldest daughter, Jordan, has passed away, she was only 26. Our hearts are truly broken.
“No parent should have to deal with the loss of a child, EVER.”
A rep for Jordan, meanwhile, told E! News he learned of her death on the evening of Jan. 15.
“It’s an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person,” he said.
“The last time we spoke she was fine and seemed to be in good shape mentally and physically. I would like people to have the opportunity to get to know her beyond her difficulties.
“I have always supported her and I am grateful to have had the chance to know her and to work with her for all these years.
“Life hasn’t always been kind to her, so now she can be at peace.”
