1883 Set Photos taken by actor Eric Nelsen, who plays Ennis





Courtesy of Eric Nelsen 1883, creator Taylor Sheridan’s prequel to Yellowstone, which follows the Dutton family as they travel west to rebuild their lives in Montana, is far from a sanitized look at pioneer life. But amidst stories focused on death, illness and the other hardships of life on the trail, one character offers some positivity: Eric Nelsen’s Ennis, a young cowboy who begins to fall in love with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), daughter of James Dutton (Tim McGraw). “Ennis doesn’t take things too seriously. He’s a little clumsy, he’s extremely loyal. He’s a cowboy through and through, but he’s also sensitive, and you’re starting to see that more and more with his relationship with Elsa,” Nelsen said. said of the man it depicts. “He’s been down to earth, staring at cows for so long, and finally a cute, funny girl comes up to him and I don’t think he knows what to do with himself. He’s completely smitten.” Ahead of tonight’s episode, Nelsen opened up her camera roll to GTC to share a look behind the scenes 1883, and the moments that did not pass on the screen. Watch 1883 on Paramount+ Advertising – Continue Reading Below It was crucial that the actors playing the cowboys were comfortable on and around the horses. I had experience, not as much as my character of course, but my father was a horse trainer most of his life. He trained thoroughbred polo horses and my mother showed horses. So I knew the world and I knew the animals. But then we came to the cowboy camp. I was pretty confident at first because I was like, ‘Oh, I know horses and I feel good about it.’ And boy, I learned very quickly, I still had a long way to go. The level at which these cowboys, who we were training with, who are among the best in the whole world, it is just breathtaking. But needless to say, day after day, for three weeks, all day, riding, tug of war, shooting. If anything, it just slipped our minds. We weren’t worried about driving, so we were able to really focus on the job and our characters and be in the moment. This photo was bring your child to work day. (I didn’t really, I just decided that day was going to be it.) My daughter Molly Morgan and I had a blast that day. I think it was maybe during cowboy camp, before we started filming, and it was really fun and just a day to relax and play with the horses. I have to show him around the ranch where we were filming. And of course Isabel was there and we had a great fun time with my daughter. Seeing your name on a casting chair, on a show of this magnitude, is a pinch moment for me – and then when you see him sitting next to some of your biggest icons and idols in music history, of television and film, it takes your breath away. At least that’s the case for me. It was just a constant reminder of all the hard work I put into this career and this industry that has paid off in such a beautiful way. And so, I captured it, to remind myself that I did. I share a stage with some of the people I’ve idolized my whole life and remember that feeling. I shoot almost all the scenes outdoors, on horseback, because the Texas landscape is a central character in our series. And often on set, I just find myself in awe of my surroundings. This photo is a perfect example of that as I’m sitting here on my horse in Texas surrounded by these Longhorns and cattle in the most beautiful setting. And then the sun goes down and there’s this pretty light. It was as if the world of cowboys was summed up in that single photo. Then the next day I get on set and we get to work in a brand new, beautiful landscape and we’re down by the river. It was like the most beautiful scenery day after day – and sometimes I was lucky enough to have a phone nearby where I could capture it. Every day I felt like I was living in a movie with the beauty of our surroundings, the livestock, the animals, nature. Everything fell into place. My photos don’t even do it justice. sat [Elliot, who plays Shea Brennan on the series] is probably the most down to earth giving man you will ever meet. He’s not the type to hide in his trailer. He just likes to sit there with everyone. Even when he’s done filming and his scenes are wrapped, he hangs around, supports us all, watches the rest of the day’s scenes. This photo was taken when we were filming in the stockyards of Fort Worth. I think it was episode two. Fort Worth Stockyards is such a historic place. And for filming us there. It was just one of those moments. I was like, okay, “I need to take a picture with you, right here, so I’m remembering this exact moment, because this is the one I won’t forget.” It was just your classic Texas sunset, one day after a long day of filming. It’s funny because James and I, who play Wade – a lot of times we’d end a day and look at each other and say, ‘How could it get any better than that? This particular day was just another beautiful sunset in Texas. And we happened to have a big scene just before that, where we were pushing cattle. And we’re out there working through this really tall grass that your horses can’t even see because it’s so tall. So we are making our own trails through this very tall grass. Find cattle, try to round them up and cut them through this field. It was one of those days where you don’t feel like an actor at all, because you actually live like a cowboy. I was so nervous to even ask [Tom Hanks, who makes an appearance in the second episode of the show] for a photo because I’m such a big fan. But Tim McGraw and I became close friends, and he supported me through it all. So I went to Tim and said, “Hey man, we’re friends, can you tell me the truth. Is he accessible? I want to talk to him before we start filming. I’m so excited.” He says, “Oh, he’s the nicest guy ever, of course.” I think Tim took this picture of us. It’s a movie that I’m going to cherish for a long time simply because, like I said, I really don’t think I’ve seen a single movie of it that I didn’t like, which is rare to say about actors. But I really believe that is the case for Tom. This was taken the night we shot the scene in episode four, where she’s singing for the cattle, and I’m riding, and I’m completely in love. Jaw is on the floor, just trying to understand, not only her beauty, but the fact that she can sing as well as she does. And between takes, Emerson Miller, who is our on-set photographer, took a picture of us on my phone. It was so beautiful and the moon was right between us. And that kind of hazy darkness in the sky, it really sets the tone. The reaction to 1883 was more than I could have ever expected, to be honest. We knew the show was gonna be big because we were ready for it because of Yellowstone, and Taylor Sheridan doesn’t touch anything that doesn’t work. So we had an idea. But to see what it did, in terms of the ratings and the number of viewers, and the fan reactions I’m hearing, it just went through the roof. I mean, really. It’s been a wild ride and I’m so, so grateful for every second of it. Caroline Hallmann

Director of Digital Information

As Director of Digital Information for Town & Country, Caroline Hallemann covers everything from the British Royal Family to the latest episodes of Outlander, Killing Eve and The Crown. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g38746019/1883-set-photos-eric-nelsen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos