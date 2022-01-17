Former NFL lineman faces toughest critics ever: Kindergartners

Retired NFL offensive lineman Jared Veldhir was looking for a new challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan last summer when he heard about a vacancy. It was at their children’s school, in the cafeteria.

The Catholic school needed someone to cook and serve lunch to approximately 260 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The former headmaster had resigned and the school wanted someone to line up quickly because classes were due to start in two weeks.

“I didn’t want to be the school canteen, but I thought it was something I could handle,” Veldhir, 34, said.

Success! An email has been sent to List with a link to confirm registration. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Veldhir, who has played for several teams including the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, said he was very impressed with the job because he loves to cook and, as a professional athlete , he was able to focus on nutrition. Spend a lot of time

“I had been eating mindfully for more than a decade and thought, ‘It’s important to be able to cook and provide a good, nutritious lunch for the kids,'” said Veldhir, who has two children, Eva, 6. , and Edwin, 4, attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School.

He took the job for $15 an hour, a far cry from the millions of dollars he earned in the NFL, including $29 million with the Arizona Cardinals. He did it for the experience and to help, he said, not for the money. As soon as the cafeteria was renamed SPA 68 Cafe after their NFL uniform number, students and parents said they immediately noticed a difference in the $3.50 lunch menu.

Slices of pizza with salty tomato sauce and greasy cheese were a thing of the past, as were chicken nuggets, fries and sweet desserts.

They were replaced with smoked carnitas, mashed cauliflower, a salad bar and Korean beef bulgogi, a dish most kids had never tried.

“I knew the kids would love it,” Veldhir said, explaining that brown sugar is added to the marinade.

The trick they discovered would be to get them to try it.

“It took time to gain the children’s trust,” he said. “Kindergarten is my toughest critic.”

He said Veldhir gradually won them over with patience, clever food presentation, music accompanying his lunch, and lots of enthusiasm.

To persuade students to try German sausage and sauerkraut, he dressed in lederhosenno, a small feat for a man who is 6-foot-8 and weighs 265 pounds.

“That’s below the 330 weight of my NFL career,” Veldhir said. “But still, as a grown man, I’ve always tried to eat healthy.”

School principal Michelle Morrow said the healthy food and excitement in the cafeteria was a welcome change.

“Everything he makes is delicious and enjoyed by kids and adults alike,” Morrow said.

“For him, it’s not just about cooking, it’s about making sure the foods and nutrients that students eat work better in the classroom,” she said.

Parents who were skeptical about whether their kids would accept Braised Cabbage and Veggie English Muffin Pizza now say Veldhir and his kitchen assistant Brady Hunt have proven them wrong.

Courtney McGivney, 47, mother of pupils Caroline, 13, and Andy, 9, said one of their children refused to eat steak at a restaurant, explaining that they ‘only ate the chimichurri steak of Mr. Veldhir”. “

“They don’t like my version of chicken tacos either,” she said. “She really has a kind of magic touch. We are lucky that she returned her talents to our school.

Anne Sasano, a mother of five, said her children now look forward to Taco Tuesday and World Wednesday when Veldhir will serve dishes like chicken tikka masala and Italian polenta.

“Mr. Veladhir doesn’t just make everything homemade and fresh, he introduces kids to new foods and teaches them about nutrition and the mind-body connection,” Sasano, 46, said.

“Anything he might choose to do after his football career showed that he had decided to take on the role,” she said.

Veldhir said he never thought he would ever trade in his shoulder pads for a chef’s apron.

After graduating from high school in Grand Rapids, he played football for Hillsdale College in south-central Michigan and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010.

From there, he had a successful career as an NFL lineman for 11 years and was pulled out of retirement twice to play for the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

But last year, Veldhir retired for the third time after testing positive during the offseason for the female fertility drug Clomid, a banned substance in the NFL.

Veldhir said it was prescribed by his doctor to help boost his testosterone. When the NFL announced he would be suspended for six games, he issued a statement and in May posted a YouTube video explaining his drug use.

“I sent in my drug documents and they asked if I wanted to appeal, but I finally decided,” he said. “It was time to move on.”

When he decided to hire a team of 260 picky eaters, Veldhir said he found a new purpose. He arrives at school every morning at 7:30 a.m. to prepare meals for the day and prepares hot meals and a salad bar for the first lunch at 11 a.m.

I get my beef from local organic butcher Lewis Earl and I smoke a lot of the meat at home, he said. “I replace a lot of fat in the kitchen. And if anyone knows new ways to prepare vegetables, I’m interested.

At home, he and his wife, Morgan Veldhir, 31 – president of the school’s equivalent parent-teacher union – share kitchen duties. He said he welcomes honest criticism from his children.

“We are a well-fed household,” Veldhir said. “I try to take into account what my children tell me when they prepare meals at school.”

Fearless as he had to fend off furious opponents on the football field, his new calling hit him hard in new and unexpected ways.

“If someone smells something I made with ketchup, I’ve learned not to care,” he said. “Until they try.”