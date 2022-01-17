Shehnaaz Gill Sings Shershaah Ranjha Song, SidNaaz Fans Praise





Image source – Instagram Actor Shehnaaz Gill shot for a little promo for upcoming reality show Colors, Hunarbaaz and the video of the same was recently shared on social media. In the video, showing off her hunar (talent), she was seen singing her rendition of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani along with Shershaah, the Ranjha song. Wearing an opaque ivory dress with voluminous sleeves, Shehnaaz looks sweet and dreamy. By keeping her makeup loose and her hair simple, the Bigg Boss 13 star can really capture your gaze with her mesmerizing look. As the video was shared on social media, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz got a little emotional and poured in wishes. While some gushed about her gorgeous appearance, some applauded her for her soothing voice. Among many others, some praised her for how she conquers every place on her own merit. A fan wrote, You are the first and the last and the best person that @colorstv has presented …… no matter what no one can conquer your place while another said, Bollywood stars ke hote hue bhi They chose her to promote their show… The power and brand value she holds… Alag level bawa Watch the Hunarbaaz promo here: Meanwhile, the Honsla Rakh star was sidelined from social media for over a month following the death of Sidharth Shukla on September 2. After his disappearance, she posted her first message by sharing the poster of Tu Yaheen Hai which is a tribute song to Sidharth. During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gill was asked if she had received any fan messages, to which she replied: My fans, my army. Thank you Shehnaazians, SidNaazians, humesha mereko apne saath rakhiega. Low. (My fans. My army. Thank you Shehnaazians, SidNaazians, always keep me with you. Enough is enough). Read also : Shehnaaz Gill is breaking the internet with her ravishing looks from the latest photoshoot, say fans, aag laga di

