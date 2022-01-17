Iris Chacn mourns the death of Argentine actor Daniel Guerrero





Puerto Rican star and actress, Iris Chacn, has mourned the death of Argentine actor and broadcaster, Daniel Guerrero, who died this Saturday at the age of 76, according to the Argentine Association of Actors, his ex-wife Zulma Faiad and their two daughters, Daniela and Eleonora Z. Guerrero. The Argentinian star had been in intensive care for days due to a pulmonary thromboembolism aggravated by a severe picture of COPD. Daniel Guerrero had a successful period of acting work in Puerto Rico, in 1982, when he starred alongside Iris Chacn in the telenovela Yo se que menta on Wapa Televisin. “His departure causes me deep sadness because he was a great partner, he helped me a lot as an actor, because during the filming of the soap opera, I was doing my television show and I traveled a lot.” My condolences to all his family, to his colleagues and to the Argentine people, we join in his pain. Daniel Guerrero was one of the foreign actors who had great success in Puerto Rico, working for our artistic class, La Vedette de Amrica sadly declared. Chacn recalled anecdotes from the filming of the aforementioned telenovela whose theme was written by Pepe Luis Soto and performed by Chacn. I have pleasant memories… part of the novel was shot in New York, in one of the streets of the Bronx. Daniel was very well received, very excited people hugged him. I always felt calm with him, and with the whole work team. It is a successful novel. » In the telenovela directed by Martn Clutet, well-known patio characters also shared leading roles, among them Adamari Lpez, who played the role of Iris and Daniel’s daughter, Camille Carrin, Angela Meyer, Amneris Morales and the late actor Miguel ngel Surez. Daniel Guerrero’s television work as an actor includes titles such as: “Your world and mine”, “Friends forever”, “High comedy”, “Rosse”, “Pablo in our skin”, “The theater by Daro Vttori”, I know he was lying, I want to shout your name, Face to face, This could be his story, The great lover, Weddings and something else. As a host he participated in “Good afternoon, lots of fun”, “Continuous Saturdays”, “Musical Saturdays”, “Matinée”, “Nuevediario”, “Hollywood in Spanish”, “Teleonce informs “, among other programs. In the theater he worked in the works “Aplausos”, “El andador”, “Mateo”, “It is more beautiful with love”, “Una Zulma y dos Adanes”, “Some legs with history” , “Wedding dinner”, “Starfish, When Adam lost the sheet, An Italian night, Boyfriend for ten days, You are not Greta Garbo, My widower has a husband, among others. Iris Chacn has fond memories of working with the actor. (Provided) In the cinema, he took part in “The joker”, “Explosive brigade against the Ninjas”, “The flower of the mafia”, “A colorful illusion of an elephant”, “Micaela, a magic film”. As an actor, artist and broadcaster, he has transcended the borders of Argentina, working in Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegoaspotlight.com/2022/01/16/iris-chacon-mourns-the-death-of-argentine-actor-daniel-guerrero/

