M’Baku Actor Winston Duke Reportedly Has ‘Expanded Role’ In Black Panther 2





2018’s “Black Panther” turned out to be an escape movie for Duke. While standing shoulder to shoulder with veterans like Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman and established modern talents like Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, he managed to steal scene after scene with his intensity and comedic timing. . His character, M’Baku, was even brought back for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, as the powers that be realized he too was one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. For that reason, it’s no surprise that Duke is a key player in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and beyond. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duke negotiated “a big raise” to reprise the role of M’Baku “due to what is described as an expanded role in the ‘Panther’ mythos.” While the details of this expansion are unclear at this time (and Marvel declined to comment), there are plenty of reasons to assume he could be next in line for the Black Panther title. Even though Black Panther is a title that has been passed down from generation to generation, I personally follow Team #RecastTChalla because of what the character means to the black community and his portrayal in the media. Plus, there are still so many stories that can be told with T’Challa on the big screen. So, with Duke’s bigger role in the MCU’s future on the horizon, what if M’Baku started to take more inspiration from his comic book counterpart? I’m not saying he has to be a full-fledged supervillain like the original Man-Ape, because Duke’s version of the character went beyond that. Additionally, producer Nate Moore said THAT ONE that a deliberate choice was made not to use the name “Man-Ape” for M’Baku: “”We don’t call him Man-Ape. We call it M’Baku. Having a black character dressed as an ape, I think there are a lot of racial implications that don’t go well, if done wrong. But the idea that they worship gorilla gods is interesting because it’s a movie about the Black Panther who, himself, is a kind of deity in his own right.” Since M’Baku survived the Blip and was there for Wakanda while T’Challa, Shuri and probably other high-ranking Wakandan leaders were away for five years, he might have different opinions on how the country should move forward after everyone returns. After all, his tribe had broken away from the Wakandan way of life before because they disagreed with its ways. What prevents them from returning to this life if disagreements arise again? This could make for an interesting antagonist for Shuri or the ruling council of Wakandan without necessarily making M’Baku a classic “villain”. With production back in full swing, it’s possible we could soon get more information on how Winston Duke and M’Baku might factor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” But with a release date set for November 11, we’re more likely to have to wait until summer (likely around Comic-Con season) for a clearer picture.

