President of Showtime on the success of the Yellowjackets and Season 2

Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

As he prepares to conclude his first season tonight, yellow jackets ends with a ratings sting to match its massive online buzz. According to cross-platform data from Nielsen and the network, Showtimes’ twisty thriller drew an average audience of 5 million linear and digital viewers across its first nine episodes, and will end its season as one of the biggest freshman series. network since Billions launched in 2016. In the past, we’ve sometimes rationalized holding a show because it had buzz even though it didn’t have numbers, Showtime Networks entertainment president Gary Levine told Vulture. in an interview this week. The beauty of yellow jackets is, yellow jackets has numbers.

The series’ same-day linear ratings have been solid, with its Nielsen-measured viewership up 70% from its premiere in November through the penultimate episodes last weekend. But streaming is where yellow jackets really made its mark:

The series is currently the second most-watched series on digital (new or returning) since Showtime rolled out its direct-to-consumer streaming platform in 2015, with a younger and more female audience composition than the series average. Showtime.

yellow jackets the streaming audience exploded during the season, even more than linear. Last week’s episode drew four times as many digital viewers as the series aired in its first week. Indeed, according to Showtime, most shows are watched by around 5 million weekly viewers on streaming, with around 1.5 million tuned in via linear platforms (including initial broadcast, DVR reruns and repeat broadcasts). all week long).

Since Showtime launched a direct-to-consumer app in 2015, only one new or returning series has attracted a larger digital audience (the new Dexter: new blood, with 8 million viewers across all platforms).

The success of yellow jackets caps off a strong 2021 for ViacomCBS-owned Showtime. Last winter, the Bryan Cranstonled Your Honor exceeded expectations, pulling in 7.4 million viewers for what was billed as a one-season limited series. It was the most for any new show since Billions, and large enough to convince Cranston to make a tracking slice. While yellow jackets didn’t quite match the numbers for Your Honor Where Dexter: new blood, it also didn’t have the benefit of starring one of 2010s TV’s biggest actors (Cranston) or being part of an iconic Showtime franchise (Dexter). In some ways it makes yellow jackets even more impressive performance. It worked extremely well, says Levine. He grew every week. It brought us a lot of streaming numbers and signups and we got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. For us, it’s a home run. He scored at all levels. (The usual caveat: Like its streaming-only rivals, Showtime doesn’t say exactly how many subscribers are watching digitally, so there’s no way to independently verify its numerical data.)

This trio of hits couldn’t have come at a better time for Levine and his team. Showtime said goodbye to three of its biggest franchises in 2020 and 2021, losing Country, Shameless, and Ray Donovan (the third is back with a feature finale this week), and finding new blood (pun intended) to replace those tent poles has been a top priority for the network. Over the past few years, we’ve really ramped up our development in hopes of creating the next generation of hits, says Levine.

With yellow jackets, that process started in March 2018. Indie studio eOne didn’t pack it with directors and stars and the kind of stuff that’s creating bidding wars now in this streaming universe, Levine recalls. It was a normal development. Still, Levine says her first encounter with designers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson left an immediate mark. I left this field fascinated by the story they told, he says. I had absolutely no idea if they were talking about a real event or a made up event, that’s how visceral it was.

Even with a strong internal love for the project, Showtime did not give yellow jackets direct serial control, instead of sticking to its usual pilot process. It was, if I can use the term, old-school, where you really build it from scratch, Levine explains. We have developed a pilot script. We worked on the pilot script until it was undeniably good, at which point we greenlighted a pilot. Then we found a great director in Karyn Kusama, and a spectacular cast, and we shot a pilot. And then we worked on the pilot movie, fell in love with it, and ordered the series. Levine believes that sticking to this more traditional route of production often makes for a better show; even though streamers have trivialized direct serial orders, there’s something very valuable about building from the ground up and not just jumping off a cliff and saying, Make a season and hope, he says.

Once Levine and his team started seeing completed episodes of the show, they had to figure out the best time to schedule the first season shows. Considering what the network already had in its production pipeline, it wasn’t a tough decision. We consciously placed this behind Dexter, awareness Dexter was going to be huge, and that the mix of humor, horror and violence tones that is in Dexter is also, in a very different way, in yellow jackets, says Levine. It felt like both the biggest launch pad we could give the show, and also a compatible platform. Like the pilot process, airing a show once a week, in a time slot immediately following an established hit, is a very old TV trick and, according to Levine, still works very well.. Linear is a smaller and smaller percentage of our viewers, but I think in terms of raising awareness of a series, associating it in this way on the linear stream still has power and impact, says- he.

yellow jackets has already been picked up for a second season, and audiences won’t have to wait very long for that second episode. We’re working toward a late 2022 premiere, Levine says. We like to stay on an annual cycle. I think our audience deserves it, and I also think when you have a show that has that kind of momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.

Despite the number of thrills and chills already distributed by the first season of yellow jackets, Levine is confident his new hit has what it takes to run for multiple seasons. The finale is a very satisfying finale, but it leaves a lot of trail, he says. Yes, the show is kind of a high concept, but it’s also a character piece about the dynamics between the characters when tested, both in nature and as adults. You can write that kind of dynamic forever. It does not depend on, What is the answer to the secret? It conceals many secrets, many surprises, and a real human dimension that is long-lasting.