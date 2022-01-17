Celine Dion cancels remaining Courage World Tour concerts due to ongoing health issues





The Canadian singer said she was recovering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that hampered her ability to perform, according to an article published by her. instagram account on Saturday. Dion postponed her Las Vegas residency to October 2021 following the spasms, saying at the time that she was “heartbroken.” The remaining shows of his Courage World Tour had been rearranged to run from March 9 to April 12 this year. However, they have since been recalled while his medical team assesses and treats his condition. “I was really hoping that I would be ready to go now, but I guess I just have to be more patient and follow the diet that my doctors prescribe,” Dion said in the published Instagram post. “There is a lot of organization and preparation in our shows, so we have to make decisions today that will affect plans two months from now. “I will be so happy to be back to full health, as well as all of us to overcome this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage,” she added. Dion is best known for her recording of the balladic “Titanic” theme song, “My Heart Will Go On,” for which she won two Grammys in 1998. Over the next few years, she became one of the best-selling artists of all time with record sales exceeding 200 million worldwide, according to Sony Music Speaking of the cancellation of North American stage of the tour, Dion added, “In the meantime, I’ve been so touched by all the words of encouragement everyone has sent me on social media. I feel your love and support and that means the world for me.”

