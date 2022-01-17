Martin Scorsese: Becoming a Hollywood Legend

Martin Scorsese, a Hollywood genius, has made many films in different genres over the years. He has received many awards for his brilliant work. Scorsese struggled spectacularly and worked hard to create the $100 million fortune he enjoys today. Self-taught and an exceptional director, Scorsese made his fortune mainly in directing. He learns directing and arrives alone in Hollywood. Scorsese won acclaim in Hollywood after some struggles and poor choices. He also tried his hand at some projects involving music. Scorsese is an inspiration to future generations who want to try their luck in Hollywood.





Martin Scorsese is a director in Hollywood who has a fortune of $100 million to date. He is an autodidact. He learned from his own experiences and went to great lengths to reach Hollywood. Over the years he has won numerous awards and acclaimed recognition for his work. He is an inspiration to many young artists around the world.

The early years

Martin Charles Scorsese was born on November 17, 1942 in Flushing, New York. His parents were Italian-American and he grew up in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood. Scorsese’s parents, Charles and Catherine, worked part-time as actors, which sparked Martin’s interest in film. As Scorsese suffered from asthma, he had limited childhood activities. Scorsese was more interested in television and movies than sports as a child. At eight years old, he draws his storyboards, completed by the line “directed and produced by Martin Scorsese.”





Raised as a devout Catholic, Scorsese had had the idea of ​​becoming a priest before choosing to pursue acting. His parents didn’t understand his mania for movies, but Scorsese felt he was doing the right thing when a 10-minute comedy short won him a $500 scholarship to New York University. After graduating, Scorsese continued at New York University as an instructor in basic filmmaking techniques and criticism.

Directorial debut and later move to Hollywood

His first feature film was Who knocks at my door. It was first released in 1969 and featured Harvey Keitel as the lead actor. Scorsese then worked frequently with Keitel in the following years. He chose his mother and also acted himself in some of her films. Scorsese was distraught over the killing of four Kent State student protesters from the Vietnam War and the war in general. He formed a group with some of his students called the New York Cinetracks Collective to film student protests against the conflict. This resulted in a movie named street scenes, shown at the 1970 New York Film Festival. This led to the United States withdrawing its troops from Vietnam and ending the Reserve Officer Training Corps on all American college campuses..





Scorsese reached Hollywood in the 1970s. There he made all kinds of films. He’s done feature films, documentaries and all the other stuff in the realms of Hollywood. Boxcar Bertha in 1972 paved the way for the blossoming of her later career. Scorsese met Robert De Niro in 1973, with whom he grew up in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood. They began a partnership that later became one of the most successful director-actor partnerships in modern cinema.

Most notable works by Scorses

Scorsese’s first feature film, Who knocks at my door, was released in 1967. Afterwards, he served as assistant director and editing supervisor on Woodstock. He converted over 10 hours of raw footage from the 1969 rock concert into a 3-hour film that won an Academy Award for Best Documentary. He directed Street Scenes, a 1970 documentary about protests against the Vietnam War. Leading Boxcar Bertha in 1972 was a turning point in his career. Mean Streets in 1973 was another Scorsese hit. He had great camera techniques and candid dialogue in his scripts. With his exceptional vision, when he teamed up with Robert De Niro and Keitel, it worked wonders on screen.





Scorsese has won numerous awards and acclaim for his work throughout his career. After making movies like Alice doesn’t live here anymore in 1974 he was already named with some of the best of the time. Ellen Burstyn also won the Best Actress Oscar for the film helping Scorsese reach new heights. Taxi driver in 1976 earned Oscar nominations for De Niro, Fister and Herrmann. He received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. New York, New York and The last Waltz are some of his other notable works from his heyday.

Leo DiCaprio and Scorsese brought out some of the finest magic on screen when the duo worked together on projects like The Departed, Shutter Island, and wolf of wall street. These movies not only catapulted Scorsese as one of the most legendary men to ever direct films in Hollywood, they also cemented Leonardo’s resume as an on-screen icon.





Martin Scorsese can be called a legend of a filmmaker who, with his profession, made a name for himself with films, and his fortune of 100 million dollars followed him. While working as a teacher at New York University, he learned the finer nuances of film and launched his directing career. He certainly faced many struggles and overcame many obstacles to get to where he is today. One thing that could be said with almost absolute certainty is that Scorses’ name will be written in the Hollywood books as a movie legend for years to come. The man is certainly an inspiration to many young people looking to make a career in film from scratch.

