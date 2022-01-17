Tricias’ Top Winter Picks | VailDaily.com

Skiing and horseback riding in Vail and Beaver Creek is usually enough to keep you busy, but here are some can’t-miss events you can fit into your time on and off the slopes.

Winter Culinary Weekend

Winter Culinary Weekend showcases the best of fine dining in Beaver Creek, with celebrity chef dinners, tastings, seminars and trail excursions.

Wine and dine among the pines at this gastronomic event that takes you away from the table and onto the slopes with skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing on the menu. Burn calories and whet your appetite with 10 events over four days, January 20-23.

Beaver Creek’s own chefs will host a talented group of award-winning chefs, hailing from California to Colorado. Many of these chefs have been on The Food Network, Cooking Channel, Bravo, documentaries and podcasts.

Start your day with a guided snowshoe tour that takes you to the Grouse Mountain Grill for a gourmet lunch. Or how about skiing or horseback riding with renowned Beaver Creeks instructors followed by lunch at Zachs Cabin, a mountain restaurant on the slopes of Bachelor Gulch.

There will be 12 California wineries on site for wine tastings and dinners, but there will also be a mixology class on Friday, featuring LALO Tequila and Laws Whiskey House. If you’ve ever wondered if the shape of your glass actually makes a difference to the taste of your wine, be sure to attend Sunday’s Glassware Seminar, where you’ll learn that tasting is believing.

Tickets are selling out for several events. To view the full schedule, go to BeaverCreek.com/culinary .

winter mountain games

The Winter Mountain Games preview brings fringe winter sports to the Vail Valley. The Winter Mountain Games have taken an eight-year hiatus and return February 25-27.

If you love GoPro Mountain Games in the summer, you’re really going to enjoy the Winter Mountain Games Preview running February 25-27.

For those of you who were here or remember, the Winter Mountain Games are nothing new; the Games have just had an eight-year hiatus. The Vail Valley Foundation, owner and operator of both winter and summer versions of the Mountain Games, is thrilled to host this preview event and will bring back the Winter Mountain Games in full in 2023.

Just like the summer version, the Winter Mountain Games combine sports, art, mountains and music. In addition to the competitions, there will be concerts, movies, and plenty of opportunities to gather SWAG (Stuff We All Get) at vendor booths.

Events range from serious competitions that will test your lungs and legs to wacky activities. Some combine the two. For example, imagine running Golden Peak in your ski or snowboard boots. This is what will happen during the Nature Valley Bootlegger Hill Climb. Don’t laugh, the payout is pretty good with $1,600 in prize money up for grabs.

In the serious side of the competitions, there will be several skimo events, which will be part of the US National Skimo Championship races. It is a growing Olympic winter sport.

Mountain biking is a winter thing thanks to the oversized tires with the thick tread that allows riders to navigate the snow. The TIAA Bank Fat Tire Bike Challenge is open to all ability levels with a $900 purse for top riders.

Dogs are also welcome at the Winter Mountain Games. Head to the 5-kilometre course at the Vail Nordic Center for a snowshoe with your four-legged friend in the 5K Dog Derby Snowshoe Race.

Play in the snow all day, but save the energy to dance a little to live music after the races.

To view the full schedule, register and learn more about the Winter Mountain Games preview, go to Winter.MountainGames.com .

Vertical Express for MS with Jonny Moseley

Olympic skier Jonny Moseley hosts the Vertical Express for MS, a fundraiser for Can Do MS in Vail in February.

Ski for a cause, powder for a purpose, whatever your reason, you can shred the slopes for charity with Olympian Jonny Moseley on February 26. The Vertical Express for MS returns to Vail Mountain to raise vital funds for people with multiple sclerosis.

Local non-profit organization Can Do MS invites teams and individuals from across the region to Vail to participate in amateur races, a costume contest and an après-ski party to help fund its programs.

The Can Do MS organization was formerly known as the Jimmy Heuga Center for Multiple Sclerosis. Jimmy Heuga was an Olympic bronze medalist in alpine skiing. He and teammate Billy Kidd made America proud when Kidd finished second and Heuga finished third on the podium in Innsbruck, Austria at the 1964 Olympics.

Heuga was diagnosed with MS early in his career and he revolutionized treatment with a whole-body approach. He wanted to focus on the things people with MS can do versus the things they can’t.

Can Do MS is hosting two ski events with Olympic skier Jonny Moseley, one in Vail and the other in Lake Tahoe in Palisades Tahoe on March 12. You bring the vertical; Jonny Moseley will bring the fun. Be sure to wear a costume or have your team dressed in the theme of your choice.

There is no cause or cure for MS, but Can Do MS offers hope and a pathway to manage the disease. To learn more, please visit CanDo-MS.org .

Vail Legacy Weekend

Vail Legacy Days celebrates the legacy of Vail Mountain and the accomplishments of the 10th Mountain Division.

Vail Mountain will celebrate legacy with the 10th Mountain Division Feb. 18-21, during Presidents Day weekend. The 10th Mountain Division is the Army’s winter warfare unit that trained at Camp Hale, just south of Vail, to prepare for combat during World War II in Europe.

Many members of the 10th returned to the United States after the war ended and shaped the outdoor and ski industry into what we know it today. Tenth Mountain Division member Pete Seibert started Vail, and other soldiers came back and started outdoor schools, like NOLS and Outward Bound, SKI Magazine, and Nike.

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge. On February 18, 1945, 700 men assembled on Riva Ridge, while the rest of the 10th Mountain Division waited to take Mount Belvedere the following night. These battles were a focal point of the war where the Allies were able to destroy an area known as the German Gothic Line. Riva Ridge, Vail Mountain’s longest trail, is named after this battle.

For the full schedule and more information, go to the Highlights section of the Vail.com .

Women at the Summit: Skadi Vail

Women at the top: Skadi Vail invites women to demonstrations and displays of equipment, round tables, meetings, après-ski parties and more.

Ladies, we have an event just for you on Vail Mountain. Women on Top: Skadi Vail returns and welcomes women to the slopes to develop their skills, camaraderie and fun. According to Norse mythology, Skadi is the goddess of winter.

Equipment demonstrations take up much of the weekend. Test the latest equipment specially designed for women. It’s not just a pink, retractable model, where the gear was just reduced in size and painted a nice color. Ski companies make equipment to help women ski better and enjoy the sport more.

In addition to the equipment demonstration and exhibit, panel discussions will also take place with a line-up of high-profile speakers at this free event.

Women at the Top: Skadi Vail will be held January 28-30 with home base at Gondola One and Express Lift Cafe. For more information, go to the Highlights section of the Vail.com .