Joel voice actor receives backlash after NFT tweet
Voice actor Troy Baker, known for voicing characters such as Pagan Min in far cry 6and Joel fromThe Last of Us Part II, receives a backlash after promoting a voice NFT. the tweet in questionhas nearly 13,000 quote retweets at the time of writing and 12,000 replies. Most of which are violent reactions to Baker’s statement that “you can hate or you can create.” The entire tweet reads:
I am in partnership with
to explore ways in which, together, we could bring new tools to new creators to create new things, and empower everyone to own and invest in the IPs they create. We all have a story to tell. You can hate. Or you can create. What is that ?
Fan reactions included statements highlighting his condescending tone and a general sense of disappointment. Other voice actors also responded, also with disagreement.
Hours later, Baker issued an apology in the form of a Twitter feed. In it, he says he’s “just a storyteller here trying to tell my story to anyone who will listen”. The voice actor also apologized for the “hate/creative part” saying it might have been “too antagonistic”. In the end, he called it “a bad attempt to bring levity” and said “sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t”.
The voice NFT in question, identifying as Voiceverse NFT, was also in hot water after using another creator’s platform without proper credit.
Hey @fifteenai we are extremely sorry about that. The voice was indeed taken from your platform, which our marketing team used without giving proper credit. The Chubbiverse team has no knowledge of this. We will make sure this never happens again.
— Voiceverse NFT (@VoiceverseNFT) January 14, 2022
NFTs are trying to make their way into the gaming industry before the voice actor tweets about it. This is how Konami ruinedCastlevania with NFTs.
