Melanie Lynskey on that chilling Yellowjackets final
This interview contains major spoilers from the Yellowjackets season finale.
Melanie Lynskey and I will talk about the tragic final twist of the Yellowjackets season finale in a moment. But first, I’m still in shock from the first few minutes.
Shauna, with an electric carving knife, in the tub?
Is not it? said Lynskey, 44, who plays the grown-up version of Shauna on Showtimes buzzy psychological horror series Yellowjackets, about a high school girl soccer team that finds itself stranded in the desert after a plane crash in 1996. We’ve seen just enough to know that their time in the woods didn’t end well, especially not for those who found themselves literally butchered and eaten by the survivors. But it’s pretty clear that surviving, that is, being reduced to murder and cannibalism, also took its toll.
Case in point: the relative calm with which modern-day adult Shauna dismembers her new boyfriend to hide evidence that he accidentally stabbed him to death with another non-electric knife.
There are times with this character where we have to remember that she operates on autopilot, Lynskey said of Shauna. There’s a problem, and she’s just like, OK, let me fix this part of the problem until another problem arises. She’s just trying to keep one foot in front of the other.
Lynskey, a New Zealand actress whose kiwi twang turns into a flawless American accent on Yellowjackets, was calling from her daughter’s bedroom last week in Atlanta (I’m hiding, she explained), the city where she is filming the upcoming Hulu Candy series. In this series, she plays a woman on the other end of a blade: Betty Gore, a Wylie, Texas, woman who was axed to death by her best friend, Montgomery candies, in 1980.
I like things with a bit of darkness, Lynskey said. I love seeing how normal people can get to a desperate point.
Lynskeys’ leading roles in Yellowjackets, for which she earned a Critics Choice Award nomination, and Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix apocalyptic satire Dont Look Up, are the latest hits in a career that, in recent years, included major roles in the HBO series Togetherness (2015-16); in Macon Blairs’ acclaimed 2017 film, I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore; and in the FX on Hulu historical series Mrs. America (2020).
But though the roles and budgets keep getting bigger, the roles are still the ones she loves to play: real women, wrinkles, curves and all.
A lot of women look like me, Lynskey said of Shauna’s appearance. It was really important to me.
In an interview, she discussed her favorite fan theories, Shauna’s uncanny determination, and the one thing she told the writers her character would never do. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.
First things first: where does Shauna find the resolve to cut up her lover’s body in a bathtub? We even see it when she’s out in the wild in high school, volunteering to slit the throats of deer.
I hope we meet some of her family members so we can see why she is who she is. She seems to be a completely independent person even before she finds herself stuck in this situation. I think there’s something about her that scares her a little, but that’s the most honest part of her.
It’s not just young Shauna who slaughters animals as an adult, she guts a rabbit in the kitchen. Are you gross when it comes to blood?
I’m a vegetarian, I haven’t eaten meat since I was 10 years old. I didn’t want to have to do this with a real bunny, so they made me this crazy bunny, it was all magnets, bits stuck together. It looked so real!
What are you and don’t you look like Shauna?
She’s able to turn into a cold, calculating veneer that I don’t know if I have, I guess I have to, because it can get out of me. But he’s also someone who has a great capacity for love, so we’re alike in that sense. She’s a lot more confident than me, but she still has moments of doubt, which can lead her to make some of her biggest mistakes.
What about survival skills?
If I go anywhere I have to read every TripAdvisor and Yelp review just to make sure the hotel will be as nice as I need it to be. I am very particular, very princess. When I was a kid, I went to nature camp for a few days, and the whole thing was torture. At the end, all the students in the class had to write a letter to the person who impressed them the most, and I got all the letters because people said: you did it. You cried the whole time, but somehow you made it.
Let’s talk about Jeff (Warren Kole). Why does Shauna stay with him?
Before the desert, there was chemistry and they really liked each other, but Shauna felt like it was temporary. And then she came back from that experience with a ton of survivor’s guilt. But she doesn’t care, she just puts everything aside, and she feels like the responsible thing to do is to marry Jeff now. She’s afraid to look too closely Who is this person I’m with? in case she had to do something difficult. It’s a similar situation with Adam [the former lover in the bathtub, played by Peter Gadiot], where she just jumps into things. She’s so scared of finding out something she doesn’t want to know that she lets it happen to her.
What did you know about the Shaunas character entering the series?
The writers told me what happened to Jackie [Ella Purnell], because when she started appearing in front of me in flashbacks, I said I needed to know the details. And I knew the trajectory of the Adam relationship. I knew Jeff’s relationship trajectory and that he was the blackmailer. I think sometimes writers are afraid that if an actor has all the information they’re going to give things away in their performance, but it’s useful for me to have so I can do something layered that’s fun for them people to go back and watch.
Such as?
When Jeff and I come home from brunch with Jackie’s parents [in Episode 6], were talking about Jackie, and I say, Do you wish you were done with her? And he says, No, I was just the high school boyfriend. Wed never had a conversation about it, and it was something he knew Jackie said because he was reading Shauna’s journals. And so I was able to react to that moment like, that’s kind of interesting. I don’t know why he said that or how he knows.
To clarify, Jackie is definitely dead, she’s not pulling a van?
For all I know. I don’t see how she comes back from [freezing to death]. [Laughs.] And I think Ella’s contract was always only for a year.
A slew of fan theories about Shauna have popped up on social media. Do you have any favourites?
It was so interesting to me that nobody said, what if Adam liked it? Part of that is that it’s a mystery show and it’s a suspicious character. And part of that is that it’s an unconventional relationship where he’s more conventionally attractive than me, he’s younger than me, he’s thinner than me. It is therefore very difficult for people to accept that it is only a relationship that they witness. And then there were theories that were so crazy that a lot of people were like, Hes Shaunas, the wild baby. I wish I could remember all the crazy people. Hes Jackie was a funny one.
What kind of input do you have in your character?
It’s not often, but there are times when I read something and I’m just like, this doesn’t feel real to me. When I was about to go on a date with Adam, they made me steal a pair of my daughter’s underwear like a thong to wear. And I was just like, guys, first of all, as a mother, no. It’s so rude. I know Shauna has no limits, but that’s a bit too far. And, realistically, they wouldn’t suit me. There’s not a woman in the world that’s going to watch this scene and be like, I believe she’s wearing these underwear comfortably. But they are very good at listening to me!
Did they tell you anything about season 2?
I know they haven’t even entered the writers room yet, so I want to give them a minute. But I absolutely want to ask questions. I really think I drive them crazy.
