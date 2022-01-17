Melanie Lynskey on that chilling Yellowjackets final

This interview contains major spoilers from the Yellowjackets season finale.

Melanie Lynskey and I will talk about the tragic final twist of the Yellowjackets season finale in a moment. But first, I’m still in shock from the first few minutes.

Shauna, with an electric carving knife, in the tub?

Is not it? said Lynskey, 44, who plays the grown-up version of Shauna on Showtimes buzzy psychological horror series Yellowjackets, about a high school girl soccer team that finds itself stranded in the desert after a plane crash in 1996. We’ve seen just enough to know that their time in the woods didn’t end well, especially not for those who found themselves literally butchered and eaten by the survivors. But it’s pretty clear that surviving, that is, being reduced to murder and cannibalism, also took its toll.

Case in point: the relative calm with which modern-day adult Shauna dismembers her new boyfriend to hide evidence that he accidentally stabbed him to death with another non-electric knife.

There are times with this character where we have to remember that she operates on autopilot, Lynskey said of Shauna. There’s a problem, and she’s just like, OK, let me fix this part of the problem until another problem arises. She’s just trying to keep one foot in front of the other.