What We’re Obsessing Right Now: The New York Times Spelling





San Diego Union-Tribune editors and writers share what obsesses them right now. What obsesses me: While everyone on the internet is going crazy for the online word game, wordle, I want to highlight the original addictive word game, Spelling Bee. Created by The New York Times, the goal is to create as many words as possible from a set of seven letters. The catch is that you have to use the center letter at least once. Tell me more: There is at least one pangram in every Spelling Bee a word that uses all the letters. The main objective of the game (at least for me) is to find the pangram as quickly as possible because it’s a game that counts points (longer words = more points) and you level up according to points by relation to words. What is the ultimate goal? : Most people work through the levels Beginner, jump start, rise, good, solid, kind, awesome and amazing until they get the coveted title of genius. It takes a lot of points to get there, and once you get there, the game stops. But we really addicted keep playing until we reach the secret queen bee level which appears once all the words have been found. Why I’m obsessed: I’ve always liked word games, crosswords, Boggle, Bananagrams (not Scrabble because it’s a math game. I said what I said.). Spelling Bee is a word game you can play on your own, and now that it’s on The New York Times Crosswords app, I can play it anywhere, anytime. It has a clean hexagonal design that looks like a hive of bees, a nice, clutter-free escape when I’m feeling overwhelmed, anxious or bored. I also love Beeatrice, the games bee mascot who greets you every morning and congratulates you when you reach Genius and/or Queen Bee. On some holidays, like Halloween, she even wears a costume. The spirit of the hive: The Spelling Bee community called The Hivemind is an equally Bee-obsessed group of fans. Many communicate on Twitter to share clues, post funny word combinations and speak out on words that are not accepted (no proper nouns, contractions, or slang words). The Hivemind includes celebrities like Steve Martin, Aidy Bryant, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, William Jackson-Harper and many more. A new spelling bee is released at midnight everyday and I need every ounce of willpower to go to bed before it happens so I don’t get up late to solve (at least I’m not on the East Coast, where some people wake up at 3am just to solve the puzzle). Advice: There are many resources where you can find tips for every day. Bee some breaks down total word count, pangram count, word count per letter, and more. The New York Times recently published its own tips page, but longtime solvers also love novelist William Shunn’s thoroughness (shunn.net/bee/) and the clues on Twitter provided by the solver @kevinedavis. Spelling Bee is available on The New York Times website and app. Subscription with games may be required for regular play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/story/2022-01-16/what-were-obsessed-with-right-now-new-york-times-spelling-bee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos