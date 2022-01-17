10 famous Massis who adore their niece and nephew

Having a child at home is fun. Children bring joy into life and also a ray of happiness and adorable moments. It’s such a special day when a couple welcomes their child into their lives. All their family members are extremely emotional and happy at the news of the arrival of a baby in their family. And among all the members of the family, it is the child Mass which is full of excitement.

In B-Town, we have seen many adorable sister duos who are madly in love with each other. And when it comes to their children, the mass are on their toes to keep their niece and nephews entertained and happy. Here are some cute Mass and niece and nephew Jodis of the entertainment industry.

Suggested Reading: 9 Bollywood Best Friends Whose Decade-Old ‘Dosti’ Shows What True Unbreakable Friendship Looks Like!

#1. Karisma Kapoor and Taimur Ali, Jehangir Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor is the older sister of B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma had become Mass for the first time when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi to the world on December 20, 2016, at Breach Candy Hospital. And 4 years later, Karisma had again become a Mass to Kareena and Saif’s second child Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. Karisma shares a sweet bond with her two nephews and often shares cute photos with them on her social media. On November 4, 2021, Karisma had shared a nice photo on her Instagram account with Jehangir Ali Khan. At the same time, she wrote:

“Such a special Diwali with my J baba Love and Light”

#2. Shamita Shetty and Viaan Raj-Samisha Kundra

The children of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra, Vivaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra are among the most beloved child stars. Both are much loved by their Mass, Shamita Shetty, who is the younger sister of their mom, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shamita had become a Mass when Viaan Raj Kundra was born on May 21, 2012, and later still, she had become a Mass to Shilpa’s granddaughter, Samisha. Shamita always makes sure to make a special birthday message for Viaan and Samisha on their birthdays. On the occasion of Viaan’s 8th birthday, Shamita had shared cute photos with him on her Instagram account. At the same time, she had written a birthday wish saying:

“Happy birthday baby! Our lifeline. I know you’re 8 now.. boy you’re growing fast.. but I’ll keep squeeeeeezeeee donating kitchies my little cutie maasi looveesss uuuu #nephew #love #birthdayboy #celebrations #instadaily #cutelilpudding #babyviaan.

While on Samisha’s birthday, February 15, 2021, Shamita shared adorable snaps with her niece. At the top, she had captioned:

“Happy birthday my little princess can’t believe I’ve already turned 1!! My God time flies so fast! You have blessed our hearts with your presence in our lives, God bless you always with everything what your heart desires.

#3. Kangana Ranaut and Prithvi Raj Chandel

Most talked about actress in B-town, Kangana Ranaut is a passionate Mass to Prithvi Raj Chandel, who is the younger sister of Kangana, Rangoli Chandel and her husband, the only son of Ajay Chandel. Kangana performs all his Mass kindly, like playing with his nephew, cuddling him and loving him to the fullest. the Mass-the nephew duo remain inseparable whenever they meet, and their photos are proof of that. On November 15, 2021, Kangana Ranaut wished her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel his birthday with priceless throwback photos.

Recommended Reading: 10 Stunning Bollywood “Nanad-Bhabhi” Jodis You Would Have Relationship With In Your Family

#4. Saba Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Saba Ali Khan, a jewelry designer by profession, is the sister of Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Saba Ali Khan is the Mass of his sister Soha Ali Khan’s granddaughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Since the birth of Inaaya, Saba has become a proactive Mass. She often visits her little niece and makes sure to spend time with her. On October 2, 2021, Saba took to her Instagram handle to express how much she missed Inaaya. She had posted a photo collage with their photos. At the same time, she had captioned:

“My Inni JAan. Pure Love……it’s simple #inni #jaan #anni #love you #alwaysandforever”

#5. Amrita Arora and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora’s younger sister, Amrita is a passionate Mass to Arhaan Khan and his Ammu Mass love him very much. Amrita often shares funny photos with Arhaan and since he had turned 19, the passionate Mass had made a special post for his birthday. She had shared Arhaan’s photos on her Instagram account. At the same time, she had written him a sweet birthday wish, which can read as follows:

“Happy birthday soul mate @iamarhaankhan….Forever ganging up on your mom and sharing secrets. Love you beau.

Don’t Miss: 15 Popular ‘Jamai Rajas’ From Big Bollywood Families You Probably Didn’t Know About

#6. Esha Deol and Darien Vohra, Adea Vohra and Astraia Vohra

Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are the daughters of famous Bollywood celebrities, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Ahana Deol is blessed with three adorable children, Darien Vohra, Adea Vohra and Astraia Vohra, which makes Esha Deol a Mass a nephew and two twin nieces. Esha Deol has a special bond with the three of them and makes sure to spend time with the children. Passion Mass, Esha even shared the first photo of her nephew, Darien Vohra on her Twitter account, and captioned it:

“Darien Vohra shows love to his grandfather with open arms! By the way, look at his dhai kilo ka haath.

# Seven. Bipasha Basu and Nia-Anitej

Bengali beauty of B-town, Bipasha Basu is proud Mass of his sister, the little munchkins of Soni Basu, Nia and Anitej. Bipasha likes to share photos and Boomerangs with her niece and nephew and even her husband, Karan Singh Grover also shares a cordial bond with them. Share a beautiful message for her ‘jigar ka tukda’, his niece, Nia, on one of her birthdays, Bipasha wrote:

“My little doll is growing…but she will always be my little doll, Nia you don’t know how you make everyone in this house happy with your smile…with your constant crazy energy…and your love. Thank you little girl to be as you are. I wish you all the good in the world Our princess forever Have a great birthday”

#8. Tanisha Mukherjee and Nysa Devgan-Yug Devgan

Bollywood actors, Kajol Devgan and Ajay Devgan have a daughter, Nysa Devgan and a son, Yug Devgan. Kajol’s younger sister, Tanisha Mukherjee, who is also an actress, is a Mass of Kajol’s two children. Tanisha Mukherjee has been spotted several times with her niece and nephew in public places by paparazzi. Tanisha often goes out for lunch with Nysa. On Nysa’s birthday in 2020, her Mass, Tanisha had taken her IG handle to make her a special wish. She shared a photo of them and wrote a sweet birthday note for Nysa, which read:

“Happy birthday my puppies! Here I am using your adult photo! I love you so much my heart is too small to contain it! Have a quarantine birthday and I promise to make it up to you when we are free again!” !!! #my little girl”

#9. Shakti Mohan and Aryaveer Pandya

Shakti Mohan had become a passionate Mass to Aryaveer Pandya, when her sister, Neeti Mohan and her actor-husband, Nihaar Pandya, welcomed their son on June 3, 2021. Since Aryaveer’s birth, Shakti Mohan has been enjoying every moment of being a sassy Mass. She often shares glimpses with her nephew on her social media handles. In a recent IG post, Shakti had shared a super cute photo with Aryaveer and expressed her wish to eat him. Shakti was all dressed in yellow ethnic clothes. On the other hand, Aryaveer was handsome in a pretty dhoti kurta together. Alongside, Shakti wrote:

“I try not to eat it.”

# ten. Bharti Singh and Ishika Arora

Comedy queen, Bharti Singh is the sister of Pinky Singh and for Bharti, her lifeline is her niece, Ishika Arora. Bharti’s social media timeline is all about adorable photos and videos of the little one. Bharti and her sister, Pinky share a deep bond and she enjoys spending time with her niece, Ishita. Bharti Singh credits her accomplishments and success to three women in her life, her mother, sister and niece. On International Women’s Day 2018, Bharti wrote:

“Behind every successful man there is a woman…Behind every successful woman there are women. I have achieved so much success because of the constant love and support of these 3 women in my life My mother. My sister. My niece. These three strong women have made me who I am… I love you girls… keep inspiring me! #women #mylifeline #internationalwomensday #8march #inspiringwomen #loveyoumylife ”

Aren’t they B-town mass and niece-nephew Jodis cute! Which is your favorite among them?

Read next: 16 Bollywood couples who taught us how to stay friends after a breakup or divorce

Image credits: Instagram

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)