Bob Saget’s Wife Pays Final Tribute to Late Actor: “I Have No Regrets”
Kelly Rizzo needed a few days to gather her thoughts.
And now that she has?
Bob Saget’s widow has penned a beautiful, moving and heartbreaking tribute in honor of her beloved late husband.
On Friday, the day Saget was laid to rest, Rizzo shared the above photo of herself and the actor, including alongside a lengthy caption that opens as follows:
My sweet husband.
After careful consideration this week, I’m really trying not to feel like I’ve been robbed of my time. But instead of thinking: How lucky was I to be the one who was married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.
I was the one who was able to do this mad dash with him and be in his life for the past 6 years.
Saget died of a probable heart attack last Sunday.
Her body was found by a housekeeper in a hotel room in Orlando after she missed her check-out time and could not be contacted by any of her relatives.
According to the 911 call made public, Saget apparently died in his sleep.
We are still awaiting his official cause of death and other details which will be included in the official spy report.
Continuation of Rizzo late Saturday:
We had this time to make each other the happiest marriage ever and change each other’s lives forever. I must be the one who loves and cherishes him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it.
Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life, you knew he loved you.
He never missed an opportunity to tell you.
Over the past few days, many in the Hollywood community have mourned Saget, who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and for hosting America’s Funniest Videos.
The most important. I have no regrets, added Rizzo.
We loved each other so much and we said it 500 times a day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew it too.
I’m so thankful for that. Not everyone understands that.
Saget is survived by Rizzo and three daughters from his first marriage.
His family released a joint statement shortly after Saget’s passing, but this post (continued below) marks the first time Rizzo has spoken out on his own since the tragedy.
Bob was a force. I’m sure all of you, whether you knew him or not, were in awe of the tremendous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was as if no one had ever seen.
I so appreciate the kindness and support of my loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m okay. And for that, I am eternally grateful.
And here’s how Rizzo concluded:
Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give.
And to the best of my ability, my mission will be to share how amazing he was with the world and try, in a humble way, to continue spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me doing stand-up).
I also want to continue to share how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him.
I just want to make him proud. And to his daughters, I will love you all with all my heart, always.
Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.
What a beautiful tribute.
May Bob Saget rest in peace.
