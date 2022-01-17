Rupali Ganguly hides her face, makes a request to the paparazzi: I have oil in my hair. look

TV actor Rupali Ganguly was surprised to find the paparazzi waiting for him outside a living room and hid his face with his hands. She told them she oiled her hair and said she would be back in a while to pose for pictures.

In a video shared on Instagram by a photographer, Rupali could be heard saying, I have oil in my hair, as she attempted a hasty retreat. She made a request to the media posted outside the lounge: Mereko 20 minutes de de, main aa rahi hoon (Give me 20 minutes, I’ll be back). However, she obliged a fan who wanted to take a selfie with her.

Some found Rupali to be 100% relatable, with a comment from an Instagram user, Every Girl’s Problem. Fans also showered love on her. But she still looks beautiful, one wrote, while another called her grounded. A fan referenced her character in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and joked, Monisha will be Monisha.

Currently, Rupali is playing the lead role in Anupamaa. The show marks his return to the small screen after several years; her previous release was Parvarrish Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which ended in 2013.

Speaking about her break, Rupali told Hindustan Times that she was not very happy with the offers she was given. I wasn’t getting the kind of characters I wanted to play. I didn’t want to just play a mother or a sister. If I’m doing a daily soap opera, I’d like my character to drive the narrative. I wanted something I had never done before. If the role does not satisfy me, it will not be reflected in my performance and I will not be able to make it interesting for the public. But that doesn’t mean nothing good was happening on TV, just that things didn’t work out for me, she said.