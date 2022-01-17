Kathak Maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, Bollywood celebrities mourn his untimely demise





Iconic Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 17, 2022, and the news broke many hearts, leaving the whole nation numb. The news of Birju Maharaj's death was confirmed by his grandson, Swaransh Mishra, in his painful social media post. According to reports, days before his disappearance, the legendary Kathak dancer was diagnosed with kidney disease and was put on dialysis by doctors. It is also reported that despite all the precautions and best efforts of the doctors, a sudden drop in the health condition of Pandit Birju Maharaj caused him a massive heart attack which resulted in his untimely death. The heartbreaking news has not only numbed Indian classical dance society, but even B-town is saddened by the passing of a dancer who had always given his all to the film industry. Recommended Reading: Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ira Khan Wears Her Mother, Reena Dutta's Saree, Gives Her a Modern Flair It was Pandit Birju Maharaj's grandson Swaransh Mishra who confirmed the widely circulated reports of his grandfather's death through his heartbreaking social media post. The doting grandson took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of Pandit Birju Maharaj. Under the priceless photo of Birju Maharaj, his grandson wrote a note in which he confirmed that his grandfather was no longer with us. He also revealed that Birju Maharaj breathed his last on January 17, 2022. His sorrowful note in the photo can be read as follows: "With deep sorrow and deep sorrow, we inform of the sad and untimely passing of our most beloved family member, Pt. Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul departed for his heavenly home on January 17, 2022. Pray for the 'soul of the deceased. Maharaj family.' Soon many Bollywood celebrities wrote their heartfelt tributes to the deceased soul. While some have called it an unparalleled institution in the world of performing arts, some have recalled incidents that speak to its greatness. From Adnan Sami, Ashoke Pandit to Subhash Ghai, everyone hailed Pandit Birju Maharaj as one of the greatest in the country and talked about his incomparable legacy. While Adnan Sami highlighted the fact that legendary Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj influenced generations, Subhash Ghai recalled his first learning of the Kathak legend, and Ashoke Pandit revealed that Birju Maharaj passed away from complications. a severe heart attack at the age of 83 in Delhi. . Furthermore, the country's Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, mourned the passing of Padma Vibhushan Laureate, Birju Maharaj and called his demise an "irreparable loss". Their respective tweets can be read as follows: DON'T MISS: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone trolled when they got back from vacation and didn't pose for paps For the uninitiated, the late Pandit Birju Maharaj was a representative of the prestigious Kalka-Bindadin gharana Kathak dance in Lucknow. The legendary dancer is also a descendant of the iconic dancers, the late Lachhu Maharaj and the late Shambhu Maharaj. Apart from his expertise in Kathak, Birju Maharaj had also practiced Indian classical music and was also an exceptional singer. After his retirement in 1998, Birju Maharaj had opened his own dance school under the name "Kalashram" in Delhi. He has also received prestigious awards like Bharat Muni Sammaan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award, National Film Award for Best Choreography and Lata Mangeshkar Puraskar. Also read: Anushka Sharma recalls times when Virat Kohli had tears in her eyes after loss, writes note Rest in Peace Pandit Birju Maharaj!

