Rasika Duggal working in Bollywood for 15 years, OTT paved the way for success

There is no shortage of talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. But there’s no denying that until now we didn’t have a proper platform for this talent. But now it is. With the advent of OTT, many capable artists not only get big projects, but they also get a lot of applause. One such name is Rasika Duggal.

Started his acting career at the age of 22

Rasika Duggal was born on January 17, 1985 in Jamshedpur. Rasika started playing a long time ago. Her first movie was Anwar which came out in 2007. After that she worked in many movies including No Smoking, Hijack, Aurangzeb, Bombay Talkies, Kissa, Once Again, Love Stories, Hamid, Manto. She appeared opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Manto. His performance in this film was also highly praised.

But Rasika’s luck opened up when offers started coming in for her for the OTT platform. In 2018, she appeared in Pankaj Tripathi’s popular web series Mirzapur. Rasika caused panic as Bina Tripathi. His acting was highly appreciated. She received a lot of appreciation in both seasons. Apart from this, other great projects have come into his hands.

Appeared in many web series

In 2019, she worked in web series like Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime, Out of Love, A Suit Boy and OK Computer. Her role in OK Computer was quite small, but Rasika’s performance in Delhi Crime was again highly praised. She also showcased another example of her talent by playing the role of Doctor Meera Kapoor in Out of Love. After OTT, the confidence of directors has increased on Rasika and she is getting good projects. They’re getting the recognition they may not have gotten in the past 13 years, or even in pieces.