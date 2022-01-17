Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Nanda Wants Her ‘Back to Work’ Outfit





Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan) Strong points Big B has several projects in sight

“Masked sanitized remotely vaccinated,” wrote Big B

“And all the other IZEDs,” he added New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan is delighted to be back at work. While the rise in COVID-19 cases has caused some filming to be stalled – as the superstar revealed in a recent social media post – it looks like people are now getting back to work. And, to mark the happy moment of his return to the sets, Amitabh Bachchan shared an image of himself getting out of his car, presumably heading to a shoot. Dressed in a sweatshirt and pants, the veteran actor looks suave as always in the photo. In the caption, he said, OK…back to work, while adding that all protocols in light of the pandemic are in place. He continued, Masked sanitized remotely vaccinated.. and all other IZED. In response to the message, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, said, “Can I have this hoodie?” with smiley emojis. The hoodie also found another fan in actor Rohit Bose Roy who said, “Love the hoodie! Too much OG swag in the pic.” See the picture here: A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a selfie informing his fans that most work has been put on hold in light of the pandemic. Sharing a photo, the superstar said: Kaam vaam sab band hai bas daadi badhati ja rahi hai (All the work has stopped, only the bread seems to be growing). That’s not all. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself specifically, his lanky legs as he basked in the sun in his garden. Along with the image, the icon read: Clear blue skies.. bright sunshine.. cool breeze… ye hai mumbai meri jaan (It’s Mumbai, my dear). In response to the message, actor Angad Bedi, who starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Pink said, so beautiful. The actor also gave us a look at how he welcomed the new year. Amitabh Bachchan shared a selfie in which he is seen with his headphones on and his eyes closed. He kept the caption simple with just the date. On the work side, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a host of new films including Brahmstra, track 34, goodbye, Uunchai and an untitled film directed by Nag Ashwin, among others.

