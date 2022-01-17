Birju Maharaj dies at 83: Bollywood remembers legendary kathak dancer





Image source: TWITTER/ADNAN SAMI Birju Maharaj Strong points Birju Maharaj has died of a heart attack

Brijmohan Mishra, affectionately called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his students

Birju Maharaj was the son of Lucknow gharana exponent Brijmohan Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj, dies after suffering a heart attack. the legendary Kathak dancer was among the most famous performers around the world. As soon as news of Birj Maharaj’s death surfaced, celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn the sad demise. Singer Adnan Sami was among the first to share a post. “Extremely saddened by the news of the passing of legendary Kathak dancer – Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unprecedented institution in the performing arts. He has influenced many generations with his genius. May he rest in peace. # Birju Maharaj,” he wrote. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared a note for the veteran dancer. “Sad to hear of the death of legend and kathak singer Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. It’s the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones …”, he tweeted. Brijmohan Mishra popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj was from the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India. He was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers. His two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj are also patrons of the estate. Birju Maharaj was also known for classical Hindustani music and as a singer. He gave his first recital at the age of seven. On May 20, 1947, his father died when he was nine years old. Maharaj started teaching dance at the age of thirteen, at Sangeet Bharti in New Delhi. He then taught at Bharatiya Kala Kendra in Delhi, and at Kathak Kendra (a unit of the Sangeet Natak Akademi) where he served as head of faculty and principal, retiring in 1998. He composed music and sang for two dances . sequences in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj ke Khilari and choreographed the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe from the 2002 film version of the short story Devdas.

