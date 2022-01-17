Pt Birju Maharaj Bollywood Songs





Pandit Birju Maharaj’s contribution to Bollywood has been significant given the number of period films and the connection to classical Indian dances. The legendary Kathak dancer died on January 16, late at night. The 83-year-old is believed to have died of a heart attack in New Delhi. His contribution to Indian cinema has also been enormous. From the composition and singing of Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari to the choreography Mohé Rang Do Lal from Bajirao Mastani,his absence will be felt by all. Pandit Birju Maharaj belonged to Lucknow Gharana and was an inspiration to many who followed Bhakti dance. During a reality show, he and actor Madhuri Dixit presented the Radha-Krishna Bhakti in the most beautiful form. His death has shaken the Bollywood industry, his followers and all those close to him. Even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave recognition to the art of Indian dance across the globe. His passing is an irreparable loss to everyone in the art. My condolences to his family and to his fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti! Here are five Pandit Birju Maharaj remembrance choreographies by: Kaahe Chhed From Devdas He not only choreographed this song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s band Devdasbut also composed the music and wrote the lyrics for the song, which many still remember as Madhuri Dixit’s beautiful performance and movement. In the film, Dixit played the role of Chandramukhi. It is based on a novel of the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1917. Suggested Reading: Birju Maharaj Dies, His Followers Pay Homage to Kathak Legend Jagaave Saari Raina From Dedh Ichqiya It was his second collaboration with Madhuri Dixit for the film Dedh Ichqiya,directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film was the sequel to Ichqiya, which was a dark comedy. The song was written by Gulzar and composed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Here too Pandit Birju Maharaj sang and choreographed. Unnai Kaanadhu Naan From Vishwaroopam For this choreography, Pandit Birju Maharaj won the National Film Award for Best Choreography. For the song, he taught Kamal Haasan the steps and directed the choreography. The song was sung by Kamal Haasan and Shankar Mahadevan, while the music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Mohé Rang Do Laal From Bajirao Mastani For the song, Deepika Padukone took lessons from Birju Maharaj. It was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Shreya Ghosal. This song won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography. It was made for Bhansali’s big film about Bajirao’s love story, played by Ranveer Singh and Mastani. Aan Milo Sajana From Gadar: Ek Prem Katha He choreographed the song aan milo sajana cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He choreographed it for the background dancers. The cast included Ameesha Patil and Sunny Deol, among others, and it was directed by Anil Sharma.

