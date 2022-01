James Gunn took over five episodes of Peacemaker after the cast change

A last-minute cast change prompted series creator James Gunn to redo scenes in five episodes of Peacemaker with Freddie Stroma replacing former cast Chris Conrad. In November 2020, Conrad, known for his television roles in Young Hercules and Patriot, joined John Cena in The Suicide Squad spin-off series as the violent Vigilante (aka the tragic anti-hero Adrian Chase from DC comics). month in Peacemaker131 days of filming in Canada, Conrad amicably left the HBO Max Original series due to reported “creative differences” and was soon replaced by the Bridgerton and The crew actor. Explain Conrad’s departure in an interview with Screen Rant, Gunn described the impact the cast swap had on the production of Peacemaker: “[Stroma] arrived late. We had already shot five and a half episodes with another actor, who is an incredibly talented guy, but we were on different pages on some things, and I don’t think he wanted to continue on the show long term.” , Gunn said. “So we brought in Freddie, five and a half episodes, and I redid all of his scenes… we redid the shoot. I did all the scenes with Vigilante in five and a half episodes.” RELATED STORY: Peacemaker Episode 3 Dark Joke on Vigilante’s Tragic Comic Book Backstory Stroma’s version of Chase, a masked maniac who dispenses his harsh brand of justice as Vigilante, is “a departure from the Adrian Chase the DC world knows,” the actor said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook. “He’s a completely different character. So I knew the research on Adrian is more out of respect for the character. As far as the actual acting of the role, that’s what was on the page that James wrote. He’s a completely different character. So that’s kind of the direction I went with that.” Five months after recovering from his assignment with Corto Maltese in The Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith (Cena) is back in the fight for freedom – his own. Recruited by Task Force X caller Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a world-saving mission known as Project Butterfly, Smith joins forces with a new team: handler Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), l tech and tactics expert John Economos (Steve Agee), new recruit Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and team leader Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). New DC Episodes Peacemaker premiering Thursdays only on HBO Max.

