Sanya Malhotra on five years in Bollywood, response to Meenakshi Sundareshwar and signature of Sam Bahadur-Entertainment News, Firstpost

“Sam Bahadur is special because I will be working with Meghana Gulzar. It’s a dream come true,” says Sanya Malhotra.

Babita Kumari in Dangal, Ahana Mathur in Ludo or even Sandhya in Pagglait,Sanya Malhot has nothing to do with these characters.

She has an unexpected sense of humor that reaches you when you least expect it. Congratulations on the success of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and your next film Sam Bahadur, I started with the obvious. I’m pretty happy with the response the movie got and I’m looking forward to Sam Bahadur. It was an experience because I will be playing Silloo Bode, the wife of Sam Manekshaw, known as Sanya.

The fact that I had fun reading the narration made me say yes. As an actor, I wanted to make such a film, and I also wanted to see something like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Sam Bahadur as public. Plus, I loved the script and could relate to the character, says the 29-year-old actor, while explaining why it was a no-brainer for her to say yes to both movies.

Malhotra has something about her and can improve any boring scene. I say that with experience. She made the whole conversation interesting and gave us a detailed insight into her life and journey in the industry. It was a learning experience. The movies I make help me hone my skills. It adds another layer to my thought process. Art adds a lot to an artist.

While talking about Sam Bahadur,Malhotra says,

The character of Silloo spoke to me on several levels. The film is special because I will be working with Meghana Gulzar. It’s a dream come true.

Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s chemistry as two sisters in real-life boxing drama Dangal was palpable. However, their off-screen friendship, which was visible throughout the interview series, also became a topic of discussion. Collaborating with Shaikh again is another cause for celebration for the actor. The first co-stars are always special. Life has come a long way, and the movie is a reminder. Five years ago we were children. I am so proud and happy for us.

The journey has not been easy for the actor. After training in contemporary dance and ballet, Malhotra decided to move to Mumbai from New Delhi, after completing her university studies to participate in the reality show dance india dance. It didn’t go as planned, but she stayed in Dreaming City, pursuing her ambitions of becoming a great actress. What followed her was the rigor of the audition circuit.

Malhotra spent five years in Bollywood and is grateful to the public for appreciating her hard work. It’s been a dream trip for me, giving interviews, playing different characters. I feel blessed and grateful to the public for enjoying my films. To be honest, I never thought I would go this far. I had small dreams but what I’m going through right now is something I never imagined. Everything is very beautiful, she said.

It’s this drive to keep learning new things that has driven her to venture into uncharted territory with every role she chooses. When the pandemic hit, Malhotra didn’t shy away from trying to work in films released on OTT platforms. She says: It was a rewarding experience. It felt good knowing that I am able to entertain people sitting at home.

When Malhotra picks up a script, she says, “I want to be challenged.” I always looked for different characters and that would give me a chance to experience my craft. The role I play must engage the audience. I don’t want to stay in my comfort zone because it irritates me,” she adds.

Agreeing that OTT platforms are a game-changer, Malhotra, whom we saw in Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Pagglait, and more recently, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, says, OTT platforms have been a huge source of entertainment for people who were stuck at home. Thanks to OTT, our movies can now reach so many people, even those in remote places where there are no movie theaters.

Chirpy, bubbly, gorgeous and obviously honest are just a few adjectives that define Malhotra. She believes working on films that break up clutter brings happiness and hope.

In my opinion, there is nothing like a star or a big and a small actor. Content is king and audiences are smart enough to figure out what’s good. It’s important to have a solid script, and that’s what the audience prefers as well. They like movies that have good content, adds Sanya.

Imperturbable in the face of the controversy surrounding his latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar,Sanyasays, it doesn’t matter. There may be a few people who had issues with the movie, but there are more people who liked it. Kuchh toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (People will say things), and my job is to keep working hard.

Malhotra will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Hit: the first case, and also with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in Love Hostel.