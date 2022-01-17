TREK*talks Star Trek-themed live telethon raises over $60,000 for Hollywood Food Coalition – Daily Star Trek News





JANUARY 16, 2022 – The Legacy of star trek for a force for good was in the spotlight on Saturday as dozens of familiar faces from across the franchise came together to support TREK*talks, a charity event that has raised (so far) over $61,000. for the Hollywood Food Coalition. The online telethon was hosted by Star Trek: Enterprisees John Billingsley, who is chairman of the board of the coalition, a charity committed to feeding and meeting the immediate needs of the hungry every night of the year so they can build a better life, according to their website. A total of 16 panel discussions were held, including two moderated by Daily Star Trek News founder Alison Pitt. star trek fans may have felt a deep loss with the lack of conventions during COVID, but TREK*talks was able to fill some of that space thanks to co-hosts Trek Geeks Podcast Network and Roddenberry Podcasts. Franchise fans were treated to a series of jaw-dropping conversations with cast members, showrunners, creatives and other notables in a grand celebration of all things Trek. Highlights of the eight-hour event included visits with actors from Deep Space Nine and Business, behind-the-scenes visits from creative geniuses, a look at activism within the Trek community and a one-on-one conversation with Adam Nimoy about his father Leonard. Also of note is a conversation with the forces behind the new animation renaissance Trek saw with Lower decks and Prodigy, as well as an overview of how star trek has inspired those who actually work in outer space. Closing the show was an exclusive interview with Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan, in conversation with Trek Geeks’ Bill Smith and Dan Davidson. Truth be told, this all barely scratches the surface of what happened during the TREK* talks. You can watch the full event on YouTube, and please note that donations are still being accepted at TREK*talks telethon page at networkforgood.com.

