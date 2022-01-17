A “more ambitious” gradual reopening sought

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions from next month will be done gradually, adding that he will push for a “more ambitious and faster reopening” in the coming months.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week, Mr Varadkar said the aim should be to lift all Covid-19 restrictions completely this year, adding that they would not be lifted at a “risky pace or imprudent”.

“I think it will be staggered. I don’t think we will remove all the restrictions at the end of January and the beginning of February,” he said.

“I think we’re getting to a point where we have to move on,” the Tánaiste said, adding “we’ve had very strict restrictions in Ireland for two years now.”

“If you take last summer and the summer before, we had the strictest rules in Europe. I don’t think that should be the case this summer,” he said, adding that would push for a ‘more ambitious and faster reopening over the next two months’.

“Nothing risky, nothing reckless, but definitely something that matches our European peers,” he said.

He was speaking as the Department of Health confirmed 10,753 PCR-positive Covid-19 cases, while 4,208 positive antigen tests were also recorded through the HSE portal.

The number of people being treated in hospital stood at 965 as of 8am this morning, an increase of 25 from yesterday. Of those who were in hospital, 88 were in intensive care, down from one yesterday.

Mr Varadkar said there had been times when the government had acted on the side of caution, but sometimes it could be an “excess” that needed to be avoided.

“On many occasions we have acted on the side of caution. But sometimes an abundance of caution can be an excess of caution. We must avoid this and I am very keen to see reopening happen at an ambitious pace in the les coming months,” he said.

“I must unfortunately warn against this with the truth,” he said, adding that immunity would wear off and other variants could arise.

“While I am very much in favor of easing restrictions as quickly as possible, we need to ensure that we are also able to respond quickly in the event of a resurgence of the virus. It is not over yet”

Meanwhile, three other people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died, the Department of Health has said.

Another 2,518 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Omicron doesn’t cause ‘as much disease and death’, expert says

Professor Sam McConkey, an infectious disease specialist and head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at RCSI University, said he had found over the past four weeks or so that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 does not cause “as much disease and death,” as seen in previous virus waves.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor programme, Prof McConkey said they weren’t seeing Type 1 respiratory failure as much with the Omicron cases.

He said there could still be a “bumpy road” ahead and that a public health infrastructure that prepares Ireland for future pandemics – including another wave of coronavirus – is needed.

He said he hoped some restrictions, such as the 8 p.m. closure of the hospitality sector, could be lifted in a few months.

‘I hope there will be lots of outdoor music festivals this summer… which many of us would look forward to,’ Prof McConkey said.

“I think there will be a lot of things that we really appreciate and cherish [returning] back to normal, but still some adaptations”, he added.

Limerick University Hospital has announced visiting restrictions are in place as the hospital deals with an outbreak of Covid-19.

The UL Hospitals Group said three departments are affected but are restricting visits to all UHL inpatient departments as a precaution.