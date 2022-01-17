Brooke teacher earns national certification, schools praised for military support | News, Sports, Jobs

WELLSBURG — The Brooke County School Board recognized a Brooke High School teacher for achieving national certification and all of its schools for the state recognition they received for supporting military families.

In a meeting last week, Superintendent Jeffery Crook noted that Jessica Malinky, who teaches advanced placement government and psychology courses for high school and college students, took several steps to become certified by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.

The professional non-profit organization awards certification to teachers who undergo a lengthy assessment designed to test their knowledge of their subject and the educational process, use of effective teaching strategies to reach students, and engage parents and other members of the community in their schools.

To be considered for the Voluntary Distinction, teachers must take a two- to three-hour test to measure their knowledge, check in by presenting multiple lessons, and submit samples of their students’ work that show progress over a period of time. of time.

Malinky said it took him almost two years to accomplish such tasks, although this was partly due to the pandemic. For example, plans to record his classroom presentations were disrupted by periods when his students transitioned to virtual home schooling.

But she said her efforts with others to adapt the high school prom last year to comply with restrictions spurred by COVID-19 earned her points for community engagement.

Malinky said public health orders in Pittsburgh, where the prom was to take place, led to him being moved to one of the high school cafeterias.

Because dancing would violate social distancing recommendations, she staged a dueling piano act to provide live entertainment and organized designs for gift baskets containing many items donated by local businesses while students enjoyed a meal. prepared by a local caterer.

Malinky said that although it was not the prom the students had imagined, it was welcome because there was no prom the year before and many students seemed to be enjoying themselves.

A graduate of West Liberty University, Malinky is in her 15th year teaching at Brooke High School, which is also her alma mater.

Malinky said she felt “very lucky” to have been educated in schools in Brooke County and is happy to be able to give back to the community where she grew up.

“I’m also very lucky to work with the people I do,” she added.

The board also recognized staff from all schools in Brooke County for enabling the school district to be named a Purple Star district by the West Virginia Department of Education and the Common Ground Partnership.

The latter is a collaboration between public school officials, U.S. military groups, and other organizations to increase the schools’ ability to ensure the success of all students, including those from military families.

Stephanie Zimmer, district communications director, noted that the Purple Star Award goes to schools with a contact through which military families can request assistance and a plan to support those families.

While 130 schools have received the award, Brooke County is one of only three school districts that have demonstrated all-school participation, she noted.

Earlier this year, State Superintendent Clayton Burch visited the school board office to present the Purple Star Award banners that will be displayed in every school for the next three years.

In other matters, Crook told the board that the state Department of Education adopted the STOPit Out of Hours service that Brooke County Schools implemented in 2019. He said that means that the school district will no longer need to pay to make it available to students.

The service includes a computer application that can be downloaded with many devices and a 24-hour helpline through which students can report incidents of bullying or concerns about threats.

Crook said when bullying is reported, he and other school officials are notified immediately so that he, the principal of the school involved and a school resource officer can act quickly.

The board also:

– Learned about the award of a $10,000 Lead the Way Project grant for materials to be used at Brooke Middle School for science, technology, engineering, and math education.

– Approved the installation of a new boiler for the Wellness Center pool by Johnson Boiler Works at a cost of $62,300.

He also approved a one-year maintenance contract for the pool with Doran Precision Systems Inc. for $2,604.

– Agreed to replace 200 Chromebooks used by students for $35,998 and Google management licenses for them for $5,998. Both expenses will be paid for with state technology funds.

