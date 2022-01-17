Shatranj ke Khiladi to Bajirao Mastani: What Birju Maharaj Said About Directing ‘Favorite’ Madhuri Dixit Kamal Haasan

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj died at his Delhi home on Sunday at the age of 83. Recipient of the country’s second highest civilian honor, Padma Vibhushan, the kathak performer was an equally prolific singer, poet and painter. While his work in the Indian film industry was relatively limited, he left his distinct mark whenever he choreographed actors. By Maharaj’s own admission, his favorite remains Madhuri Dixit with whom he works at Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya. He also directed Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani. His first collaboration, however, was Satyajit Ray’s cult classic Shatranj Ke Khiladi.

Haasan wrote a tribute to the dancer and wrote, “Pandit Birju Maharaj was an unparalleled dancer and he passed away. I learned a lot from him as a student watching him from afar as Ekalavya and also working closely with him during Vishwaroopam. He devoted his whole life to music and dance.

Pandit Birju Maharaj started teaching Kathak at the age of 13 in Delhi. An institution in itself, it has given the gharana of Lucknow the necessary impetus to keep it relevant among the younger generation. So much so that his name has become synonymous with Kathak for nearly three decades across the world. Devoting himself primarily to the performing arts and teaching dance, his Midas touch in Bollywood is rare and valuable.

The Kathak maestro choreographed pieces like “Makhan Chori” and “Phaag Bahar” in his early days. His first contact with Indian cinema was with Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977) in which he choreographed, composed music and even sang for two dance sequences. One was a performance where Wajid Ali Shah (Amjad Khan) is seen dancing with his queens. The other was a dance solo forming the backdrop to a crucial sequence in the story.

Madhuri had claimed the dance guru had a lasting impact on her mind when she first saw him on stage at the age of 5. But when she finally got to meet him years later at a workshop in the United States, their first conversation was ‘t about Kathak.

“I was expecting straight dance practice but I was surprised when the first thing he asked me was to show him the ‘Ek, Do, Teen’ move. He was wondering how I was doing. My respect for him skyrocketed when I found out he was interested in all forms of dance,” Madhuri revealed to YOU ​​last year.

Maharaj also worked with Deepika Padukone at Bajirao Mastani. He said he watched Happy New Year in 2014 because he wanted to learn about Deepika Padukone’s body movement. “Deepika does brilliant acting but she should do more ballet so she can improve her dance skills,” the Kathak exponent said at the time.

Deepika also had cold feet because “she was not Madhuri Dixit”. Birju Maharaj finally got Deepika to perform a thumri on “Mohe Rang Do Laal” where her Mastani expresses her love to Bajirao (Ranveer Singh). The song also won Maharaj the Best Choreographer trophy at Filmfare.

Pandit Birju Maharaj with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Express Archive)

In Maharaj’s first collaboration with Madhuri, he had him perform a jugalbandi (fusion) over the drum beats. This was the sequence from Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) where his Pooja does Kathak fused with contemporary movements, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul beating the drums in the background. It was also a crucial introduction of her character in the blockbuster film.

“Maharaj ji interpreted all the drumbeats as various expressions of a peacock dancing with abandon. He made dance a form of science that brings out the beauty of the art form that is dance. Grace and the balance it brings to the dance is amazing,” Madhuri said, adding, “Once you learn a classical dance form like Kathak, you can choose any dance form in the world.

“Maharaj ji has a wonderful sense of humor and regales us with funny stories of his travels around the world,” she shared.

In 2002 he gave Madhuri Dixit, probably the most graceful Kathak routine – “Kaahe Chhed Mohe” by Devdas. A purely classical number, the song was all about ‘bhaavs’ and depicted Madhuri’s moves like never before – from her grace, her beauty to that eyebrow-raising flick. “Indeed, there are many fantastic dancers in Bollywood. My favorite is Madhuri Dixit, who I worked with at Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya. She is an educated Kathak dancer and has pure grace,” Maharaj said, qualifying Madhuri for Best Bollywood Dancer.

Recalling literally following in Maharaj’s footsteps, Madhuri told TOI, “The mudras, the abhinayas, the body language – I felt like I was in heaven when we were on the film sets. I think his art is like the rainbow, ‘saptarangi’ but with the ‘navarasas’ Everything is so inspiring and endless, for me he personifies Kathak and he is the dance!

The virtuoso also choreographed a group dance on “Aan Milo Sajana” in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Throughout the sequence, audiences could feel the agony and turmoil that Ameesha Patel’s character is going through.

His work also traveled south via Vishwaroopam, for which he won his only national award in 2012. The song “Unnai Kaanadhu Naan” featured Kamal Haasan performing Kathak. “Even though he’s a very talented dancer, he worked hard for the song. He spent hours getting every step right and he deserves special appreciation for that. What’s more interesting is that he is the only man I have ever choreographed for,” Maharaj had told IANS.

The prolific dancer was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1964 and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award in 1986. Although he remained active on stage and maintained his dance school ‘Kalashram’ afloat in Delhi,Bajirao Mastani (2016) was the last of his works in Bollywood.

“I’m not comfortable with all the songs. For me, dance is like a connection with the almighty. I can’t choreograph something that’s steamy and takes a lot of skin show…I’d rather stay away,” he told PTI.