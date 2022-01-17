Royal or not, stories of sexual abuse have a dark familiarity with the exercise of male power | Sonia Soda

JThings are not looking good for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Queen’s second son formerly known as His Royal Highness. Last week, a New York judge rejected his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against him thrown out. Giuffre is suing him for damages, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times in 2001 by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficker accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, allegations Andrew denies . The Royal Family responded by announcing that he had been stripped of his military honours, royal patronages and use of his HRH title.

Any praise of the monarchy for stripping him of his titles is misplaced. The royal family left him until the last possible moment to act. Andrew has thrown them into far greater disrepute than Prince Harry, who lost his titles for what, in comparison, is the ridiculously inconsequential transgression of walking away. The raging debate over the consequences for the monarchy is a distraction from the sexual abuse allegations at stake and the accountability of the men complicit in the crimes of Epstein and Maxwell. It wouldn’t take a man of Andrews’ obviously dubious character to expose the absurdities of a hereditary constitutional monarchy in a modern democracy.

Strip the yachts, private jets and glamorous locations of Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes and what remains is a depressingly familiar story of sex trafficking: vulnerable women and girls, some as young as 14, abused by men who feel entitled to keep their bodies and therefore don’t bother to question why these girls are available to them.

There is little to separate these anonymous but powerful men and the men who visit seedy brothels housing girls who have been trafficked and exploited, or who indulge in violent online pornography in which women are hurt and abused. Everyone can ease their conscience by saying that everything is consenting, but who are they kidding?

Andrew has been implicated in his friends’ crimes since Giuffre alleged several years ago that he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17, in London, New York and at an orgy on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. The judges’ decision last week means he could well find himself deposed to testify in front of a new york court.

Everyone is entitled to due process, Andrew included, but he must face some extremely inconvenient truths. After welcoming Epstein and Maxwell to Windsor Castle and Sandringham, he invited them to his daughter’s 18th birthday party even after Florida police issued a warrant for her arrest. He chose to stay with Epstein in New York in 2010 after the latter had previously been incarcerated for child sex offenses, at a residence where Epstein ran a massage parlor where he girls abused and photographed. Andrew had previously stayed at Epstein’s Florida home, where the financier displayed a photo of him with a half-naked prepubescent girl in a sexualized pose; a witness claims that it was full of photos of naked women and girls and that there were naked girls by the pool when Andrew was visiting.

Although Andrew said he doesn’t remember meeting Giuffre, there is a picture of them together at Maxwell’s London home, where she says he assaulted her, hand around of her bare stomach. Witnesses have put them together on more than one occasion; one says he saw Andrew kissing a topless Giuffre by the pool. Andrew has yet to be able to produce any evidence that he took his daughter to a party at Pizza Express in Woking on the day Giuffre says he assaulted her in London or the state of health which he says casts doubt on his account that he sweated profusely with her in a nightclub. US prosecutors say he refused requests for assistance to their surveys in Epstein and Maxwell.

His lawyers accused Giuffre of being a gold digger seeking a salary at his own expense

Faced with such allegations, men like Andrew have various strategies. One is to cooperate with the authorities, tell the truth and refrain from throwing mud on a woman who, before she turned 18, was sexually trafficked and sexually abused by two acquaintances of yours. . Another is to do anything to undermine your alleged victim. The culprits cannot do the former and so often resort to the latter playbook, inspired by powerful men such as Harvey Weinstein who feel entitled to use women decades younger for their own sexual gratification.

Andrews’ former spin doctor tried to suggest the photo with Giuffre was doctored. His lawyers deployed every possible tactic in the submissions on his behalf: accusing Giuffre of being a gold digger seeking pay at his own expense; arguing that despite being a child when she was trafficked, she is more of an offender than a victim; accusing him of making unintelligible and vague revelations; arguing that the New York law under which she is suing is unconstitutional; claiming Andrew was protected by a clause in Epstein’s 2009 financial settlement with Giuffre. Some of these arguments have already been dismissed by judge.

And there is always the implicit warning from men like Andrew or, in a different context of abuse of power, Bill Clinton: undermine me and you undermine the institution, by giving victory to Republicans of some sort or of another. The intended result is to drive up the price that women like Giuffre have to pay to demand accountability to an unbearable level. It’s no coincidence that the only person alive serving time in prison for his horrific crimes is Epstein’s accomplice Maxwell: what about the men who used the vulnerable women and girls they trafficked?

These men wield great power over the threat of ruined reputations, of being hounded by tabloids in the service of their own protection. We may never know which of the wealthy old men who fraternized with Epstein, flew in his jet and enjoyed his hospitality were complicit in his crimes. But all salute Virginia Giuffre for her bravery and tenacity in the pursuit of justice.