Batwoman’s Joker Actor Was Most Influenced By Jared Leto’s DC Villain





Batwoman star Nick Creegan says his iteration of the Joker was inspired by Jared Letos’ take on the iconic DC villain in Suicide Squad.

batmanStar Nick Creegan says his take on the Joker was influenced by Jared Leto’s iteration. The 28-year-old actor made history as the first person of color to play the iconic villain onscreen. Introduced in November 2021 as Marquis Jet, Creegan’s character boasts a noticeably different backstory than his predecessors. In Season 3 of The CW series, Marquis is revealed to be the half-brother of the titular hero Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslie). After the revelation that Marquis had a childhood encounter with the original Joker, it slowly becomes clear that the Clown Prince of Crime may have left a lasting impression on Ryan’s brother. His darker persona seems to come to full fruition in Episode 7 when, after forcefully usurping his sister, he takes full control of Wayne Enterprises. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: When Is Batwoman Season 3 Returning (& Why Is It On Break) Now, in an interview with The envelope, Creegan says he was inspired by Leto’s portrayal of the DC villain. Stating that he enjoyed Leto’s”bolder“Depiction of the character, he said, was a refreshing take on previous interpretations of the Joker.”I tried to take little bits of Jared Leto’s Joker,” he confesses, complimenting the gold chains and teeth he adorned in suicide squad. Explaining that his own character values ​​a similar sense of fashion, he added that he also studied Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix when creating his own iconic laugh and crazy eyes. Check out his full comments below:

It’s funny because I dress up, on Halloween I dressed up as Jared Letos Joker in 2016 or 2015. And what I really liked about his Joker was how different he looked from all of them other interpretations, right? He wore chains and he had gold teeth. And he was just like this new, edgy, different version of the Joker. And for Marquis, given that he’s so new and very fashionable, he’s very keen to be himself. Like, there’s a lot of vibes that people run through that people probably identify with, especially being from New York and, you know, a little street, kind of edgy, funny. So I tried to take little elements from Jared Letos Joker, but also make sure I weave in the manic laughter and just the craze in the eyes that I saw in Joaquin Phoenixs Joker’s Heath Ledger. So there are pieces that I took from a lot of them, but [Im] it’s always a lot [as] original as possible.

Although he doesn’t have the tattoos that caused so much controversy on Leto’s iteration of the Joker, Creegan’s character seems to share some aesthetic similarities. Ditching the bright purple costume worn by the traditional Joker comic book, Marquis instead offers a carefully pressed and modernized wardrobe. While still brimming with an eccentric amount of color, his outfits are decidedly more stylish, with echoes of Leto’s own bling-laden villain. While he may have admitted to drawing inspiration from his famous predecessors, Creegan’s villain remains a remarkably unique character in his own right. With a very different story and unique connections to other characters such as Poison Mary, Creegan’s iteration could offer the same kind of individuality he admired in Leto. As the most popular comic book villain in the DC and Marvel Universes, fan appetite for the Joker seems unlikely to wane. While this may put additional pressure on Creegan’s performance, it should also be reassuring to know that no matter how the character is received, audiences will always come back for more.

More: How Batwoman’s New Poison Ivy Compares To Other Live-Action Versions batmanreturns to The CW on January 19. Source: The Envelope Peacemaker’s Berenstain Bear joke was based on James Gunn’s own mistake



