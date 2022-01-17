Legendary kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83; Bollywood celebrities and fans mourn the loss





Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj died early Monday morning after suffering a heart attack. A recipient of India’s second highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Birju Maharaj was known for his brilliant rhythmic choreography and contribution to the performing arts. Confirming the news, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told ANI, “He had been on treatment for a month. minutes, but he died.” As the news shook the whole country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other renowned names from Bollywood and other industries joined the bandwagon of fans, paying tribute to the legendary entertainer. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance unique recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and to his fans in this hour of mourning,” PM Modi tweeted. ! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022 The disappearance of the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. He leaves a deep void in the Indian musical and cultural space. He became an icon, bringing an unprecedented contribution to the popularization of Kathak in the world. Condolences to his family and admirers. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2022 , ! Yogi Adityanath (@myogiaadityanath) January 17, 2022 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, singer Adnan Sami and other celebrities also paid tribute to the Kathak legend. My first learning of kathak dance maestro was during my college youth festival when he voiced a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha through his two talking eyes. I learned that DANCE means body but the soul is in the eyes.

That he was a Jagat guru in kathak

RIP BIRJU MONSIEUR pic.twitter.com/yeWT5Fv23v Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 17, 2022 Extremely saddened by the news of the passing of legendary kathak dancer – Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.

We have lost a unique performing arts institution. He influenced many generations with his genius.

May he rest in peace.#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022 Sad to hear of the passing of legend and kathak singer Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi.

It’s the end of an era.

My sincere condolences to his family & loved ones.

!

pic.twitter.com/4DJrPmXSaC Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 17, 2022 Born into a well-known family of Kathak dancers, Pandit Birju Maharaj joined his father (Jagannath Maharaj, popularly known as Acchan Maharaj of Lucknow Gharana) and started performing at a young age. And in no time, he rose to fame and established himself as one of the top artists in the country, representing India in various festivals around the world. Apart from Kathak, Pandit Birju Maharaj is also a fantastic singer and drummer, according to his official site. Pandit Birju Maharaj, may you rest in peace. Cover image: Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.mashable.com/entertainment/26798/legendary-kathak-dancer-pandit-birju-maharaj-passes-away-at-83-bollywood-celebs-fans-mourn-the-loss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos