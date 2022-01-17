The Polish actor fell after the blow. The judge showed a red card, then a blue card





In the first match of the tournament, the Poles beat Austria 36:31, and in the match against Belarus they managed to get into the top twelve of the European Championship. For this, the players patrick rumbleau They should have won this game. That’s what happened. The Polish team won at minute 29:20. See the video

“Adam Nawacka has the support of the big fish in the Polish national team” Lewd behavior of Alyoshin. It was a boxing stunt There was a ridiculous situation in the first half of the match. Mikalaj Ilyushin intentionally punched Mikhail Olinichak in the face. – Ojjj, but there was a boxing blow – shouted Iwona Niedwied who commented on Eurosport. – It seemed that Aliochin was still looking for contact with Olejniczak – added his friend Krzysztof Bandych. Popcorn. Germany loses its bomber. He won’t play for Poland The Belarusian seems to have taken the oath. After that, the pole stayed on the dance floor for a while. At the time, video verification was ongoing. Moments later, Alyochina receives first a red card and then a blue card for very unsportsmanlike behavior. The French judges had no doubts. This means the Belarusian won’t play his side’s next game against Austria. However, it may turn out that his rest will take longer. It all depends on the judges’ decision. Credit card regulations in handball Indicates that the player who sees it must stop for at least one game. However, that will be all too clear after the post-match report is released. European Handball Championship. What does the “Polish Group” table look like? Poland – Vozan – 4 points – Goals: 65:51 Germany – Fouzan – 4 points – Goals: 67:58 Austria – 2 defeats – 0 points – Goals: 60:70 Belarus – 2 defeats – 0 points – Goals: 49:62 And in the second game of this group, Germany beat Austria on Sunday 34:29. Poland will face Germany on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the final game of the group stage. Live coverage on Sport.pl and in the Sport.pl LIVE mobile application. In the next stage, Poland and Germany will move into Group 2, where they will be joined by the top two teams from Group E (1. Spain 4 points, 2. Sweden 2 points, 3. Czech Republic 2 points, 4. Bosnia Herzegovina 0 point and F) 1. Russia 4 points 2. Norway 2 points 3. Slovakia 2 points 4. Lithuania 0 point) – All teams keep the points they scored against the team they have left. Group stage (this is why the game with Germany is so important) Each team will play four games and the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals (and be promoted directly to the 2023 World Cup), while the third teams will play for fifth place.

