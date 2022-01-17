Hollywood actress Ginnifer Goodwin offers husband Josh Dallas cum to his best friend





Great love Star Ginnifer Goodwin says she wants husband Josh Dallas to procreate with a friend of hers, who wants to be a single mom. The 43-year-old actress has been married to Dallas, also 43, since 2014. Goodwin revealed that she gifted her husband’s sperm to her friend in an interview with Jessica Shaw on a SiriusXM podcast called Spotlight on pop culture. I gave his sperm to one of my best friends who was going to be a single mother, she said. And my husband and best friend were the ones thinking, this could lead to complications. And I was like, I just feel like you need to procreate. The couple have two children: Oliver Finlay, seven, and Hugo Wilson, five. Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas on the red carpet. Credit: Axelle / Bauer Griffin / MovieMagic At one point I was like, No, but seriously, we could fix this, Goodwin said. And then there would be no more little Joshs in the world. And like, I love this picture of [what] people who needed Joshs would. Right Chevron Icon I just feel like you need to procreate – Ginnifer Goodwin Best friend and husband were like, Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens? And then they explained all the logistics and I was like, look, there are turkey basters. It’s not like you weren’t in the children’s lives. As if you were in the life of my best friends. Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas attend Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego in 2018. Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty So the plan didn’t pan out – but at least Goodwin tried. Goodwin, who also appeared in Walk the line, he just ain’t interested in you and why women kill, first met Dallas on the set of the Disney TV series Once upon a time in 2011. He makes me laugh so much, and even though we argue, he makes me laugh, so I can’t even stay mad, which is kind of frustrating, Goodwin said of her relationship with her husband. I want to be crazy! Goodwin was previously engaged to actor Joey Kern, while Dallas was married to Lara Pulver from 2007 to 2011.

