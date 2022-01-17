B-Town actresses wish Sidharth Malhotra a birthday





Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. He had a successful year professionally last year with ‘Shershaah’ winning all hearts and this year too he has quite an exciting lineup of films. Today, the actor celebrates his 37th birthday and wishes are pouring in from all corners. Netizens took to their social media to wish the actor and not just that moment, but even his Bollywood fraternity friends also wished him well. From actress Anushka Sharma to actress Rashmika Mandanna, all took to their Instagram stories to wish Malhotra. Actress Anushka Sharma shared a post from Sidharth Malhotra who looks dapper in the photo. He wore a white sleeveless vest over black pants as he sat with his hands clasped and an intense look on his face. Anushka Sharma wrote: “Happy Birthday Sidharth! I always wish you love and light. Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra with ‘Mission Majnu’, also wished her co-star a cute photo in which both her and Sid’s face can be seen halfway. She wrote: “@sidmalhotra.. we definitely need to take more pictures together..Happy Birthday!” Even actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories to wish Sidharth Malhotra. Looked: Professionally, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in ‘Yodha’ with actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and in ‘Thank God’ with actor Ajay Devgn and actress Rakul Preet Singh. On a personal level, the actor is said to be dating his “Shershaah” co-star, actress Kiara Advani. Although the two have never spoken about their relationship, but stalking them on several occasions has given rise to speculation about their relationship. [With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

