Ali Fazal shares fun moments with Gerard Butler on set of their upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar | Bollywood

Ali Fazal is certainly having fun on the sets of his upcoming Hollywood movie Kandahar. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from set with his co-stars, including the film’s lead, Gerard Butler.

In the post, Ali poses with Gerard along with fellow Kandahar co-stars Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi and Vassilis Koukalani. Ali is seen holding a large egg in his hands in the photos, wearing a red suit. Gerard, meanwhile, wears a cowboy hat with a brown leather jacket and cargo pants.

Captioning the photo, Ali wrote, “This one is out of LOVE!! Christmas with the Kandahar gang!! Some here and some still on the dance floor…and I’m sorry, i have no idea why i’m holding an ostrich egg in my hand!!! Or is it?? (WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK, T Afghan Rex).”

Addressing his co-stars further, Ali added in the post, “I’m sorry Gerry Butler, I just tagged you now…I’m going to shake things up a bit on your Instagram station…! Navid jan, you are with all my heart and I love you. That’s all. Bahador meet me soon. Come on I got the reservation!!!!!!”

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar is based on true incidents and inspired by the life of a former military intelligence officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. Gerard Butler, who plays the lead role in the film, is one of Hollywood’s most popular stars. Although he is best known for playing the role of King Leonidas in 300, he has also worked in films like Reign of Fire, Machine Gun Preacher, and the Olympus Has Fallen film series.

According to Deadline, Ali has a supporting role in the film. Ali is no stranger to Hollywood, having worked in Victoria & Abdul opposite Judi Dench and a cameo in Furious 7. He will also soon be seen in an ensemble cast with Kennath Brannagh and Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s book of the same name.