“All Creatures Great and Small” Recap: Season 2 Episode 2

It's the day of the Daffodil Ball, one of the biggest social events of the year.

It’s the day of the Daffodil Ball, one of the biggest social events of the year. Tristan encourages everyone to buy tickets, including dates for him and James. He then pushes a date between James and Helen by telling Helen that James wants to talk to her. Meanwhile, recently divorced prom planner Diana Brompton is flirting with Siegfried, so he might also have a chance for a romantic evening. He misses Dorothy since she left for Malta, although she sends him postcards. Tristan hasn’t found a date yet.

When Helen arrives to speak to James, he is about to start a long day of dating while Tristan and Siegfried make house calls. He awkwardly invites Helen to the ball but she is reluctant: she hasn’t been out much since she abruptly called off her marriage to Hugh. James is called in to treat a trapped dog before Helen can respond.

Ms Hall sends all the other patients away until the afternoon so James can treat the badly injured dog, then makes tea for the owner, Gerald Hammond. Sparks fly between him and Mrs Hall, who gets angry around Gerald while James is working. James asks to keep the dog for a few days, to make sure his wound doesn’t get infected.

James is particularly aware of the dispensary’s shortcomings, having received a note from the veterinary practice where he briefly worked in Glasgow with an offer of work – an offer his mother has already accepted for him. He feels he owes his parents, who are struggling to make ends meet given his father’s bad back, he told Ms Hall. He has a few months to find out if there is something – or someone – to keep him in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Siegfried and Tristan visit Colonel Merrick – he was on the list the day before, but Siegfried forgot to go, for which he blames James. The Colonel has turned to Siegfried’s rival vet in his absence, but still asks Siegfried to take a look at his sick cow – without payment, of course. Siegfried gives a more detailed diagnosis than his rival and tells the Colonel that he may have to operate if things don’t clear up overnight.

On their next stop, Siegfried gives Tristan the unenviable task of injecting a hematoma into the head of a large, aggressive pig. Tristan shows courage when Siegfried threatens to have to come back that night with anesthesia and miss the ball if he can’t do it now. Tristan handles the task by having the pig charge him, then running out the door. The hematoma bursts when the pig breaks down the door. The pig owner’s daughter looks at Tristan with amusement. She will be at the ball that night.

During their drive home, Tristan needles Siegfried: you lose your fight, he tells his brother. He let the colonel demand an examination without pay, refused to dirty himself by poking the pig’s bruise, and has no courage with women. You’re stuck in a rut, Tristan said.

James is forced to work alone on a backlog of cases in the afternoon. One of his latest patients is the dog he gave birth to a puppy for the day before Helen’s wedding. Helen arrives for the ball – after all, she accepted James’ ticket offer – and the dog’s owner teases James about his continued lustful looks towards her. As James finishes with his last patient, the dog’s owner and Mrs. Hall argue with Helen, telling her that if she had made the wrong decision about Hugh, she would feel worse now.

When Siegfried and Tristan return, James again argues that Tristan should be allowed to work independently: the practice could make more money and modernize, and James would not have to treat sixteen patients in one afternoon alone. I’ve learned more from you in a year than in my entire schooling, James told Siegfried, softening the criticism. Siegfried insists he’s ready to make changes – it’s clear James and Tristan’s needle has hit home.

At the ball, Siegfried tells Tristan that Dorothy is just a friend, then leaves to flirt with Diana. Tristan goes to his own companion for the night, the pig owner’s daughter. James tenderly apologizes for his terrible dance to Helen, promising it will make viewers forget about Helen’s failed marriage completely. He eventually relaxes and they have a good time, Helen hugging him happily at the end.

While James goes to get drinks, another man asks Helen to dance; neither she nor James know how to label themselves, and she does too. James unfortunately loses her in the crowd.

Siegfried fights back when another man approaches and tries to interrupt his conversation with Diana. The Colonel and Siegfried’s rival try to get free cow advice from the Colonel, but Siegfried refuses. You can make an appointment during working hours, he told the Colonel as he left with Diana.

The next morning, Siegfried and Tristan are beaming with their success, while James is glum. The colonel calls to make an appointment, and Siegfried hands white coats to Tristan and James: we’re going to put on a show for him, he says. And he’s happy to hear new ideas for practice anytime, he told James happily.

Operating on the Colonel’s cow, he has the Colonel lean in close to watch, then punctures a stomach, spraying trash all over everyone, especially the Colonel. He pulls out a wire and shows it to the sputtering colonel: that’s your problem. The bill will be in the mail, he says as he and his assistants leave.

When Gerald arrives to collect his healthy dog, he suggests walking with Mrs. Hall and the practice dog from time to time, but she tells him that the men usually walk the dog. Having noticed that the hall clock is running late, he tells Mrs. Hall to call when she gets tired of putting it on and he will fix it. “Lost time is never found again,” he says.

Helen is better off with a visit to apologize for losing James. She hadn’t seen everyone at the ball for so long. But she would love to dance with James again: it was the first time she felt like herself in a long time, all because of him.